“Duplicity” is the thriller movie that you have to watch tonight on first videos





Thursday 20 March, between the TV series of Maccio Capatonda and the new episodes of La Ruota del Time 3 and Reacher 3, on Prime Video the film Duplicity was released-The duplicity, thriller written and directed by Tyler Perry, actor-registry-scanner-production of which we had already reviewed divorce in black on first videos.

The name of Tyler Perry is not particularly known to the general Italian public, although perhaps many have seen some films with his comic character of Madea, a mature African American woman inspired by Perry’s mother and aunt; In the US, on the other hand, he is an extremely famous character from the world of entertainment, where he was one of the most paid Hollywood artists already in 2008, with earnings above $ 100 million in 2010 and with the prestigious Time magazine that included him among the 100 most influential people of the year in 2020.

This very short curriculum should already reassure those who do not know whether to see duplicity, perhaps for the title in Italian not quite attractive, or because it is not fully convinced (like us, moreover) from the aforementioned Divorce in the black. But if you have not yet pressed play, follow us in this review, at the bottom of which you will find the official trailer in Italian of the duplicity.

Duplicity, the plot of the Film Prime Video

Marley (Kat Graham) is a successful lawyer, she is engaged to Tony (Tyler Lepley, Harlem’s Ian), a former policeman unjustly fired by the police but victoriously defended by Marley in court.

Marley’s best friend is Fela (Meagan Tandy), a television journalist married for 18 years with Rodney (Joshua Adeyeye): their relationship does not seem in one of the best moments, and Marley, who is very friend of both, he realizes it immediately and tries to make them speak to a breakfast with four in a bar, but things are not good.

Rodney immediately after going to do her morning running, at a certain point she does a strange detour to slipping into a path. The police are called, and Rodney remains killed by Caleb (Jimi Stanton) a policeman just hired (white) who had intervened together with Kevin (Ronreaco Lee), an agent we had seen interacting with the protagonists.

The killing of Rodney (only one case the homonymy with Rodney King?) Unleashes a furious protest in the city in support of Fela, who together with Marley denounce the umpteenth case of unarmed citizen killed by the police.

And of course Marley will do everything to get a maxi compensation from the municipality to the friend, with the help in the investigations of Tony and Shannon (Shannon Lanier) and Sam (Nick Barrotta), Fela colleagues to the television broadcaster.

The title of the film suggests that things will not go in exactly linear way, but in order not to spoil we stop here in the description of the plot, and we move on to our judgment on this film.

Why see duplicity

As we say on these occasions, we are certainly not in front of an Oscar film, but duplicity performs its task of entertaining for two hours with a thriller bright enough to make you want, at least a couple of times, to go back to try to grasp previously escaped details.

Despite some defects of writing (we understand that a woman can be angry with her partner, but four months of confinement on the sofa without any reaction are not a bit too many?), The story winds between twists and turns and changes of perspective in a discreet way, and the final speech surprise is certainly the politically and socially more relevant aspect of the film.

But even without the political reading, Duplicity remains a film that brings home the result thanks to a dynamic direction and the atmosphere of restlessness that the protagonists make it alive (or in any case they try) with looks, words and silences. If you are looking for a satisfactory thriller for tonight, you found it.

VOTE: 7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjrqh8eg9ya