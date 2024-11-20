Dvorak simplified keyboard: is it true that it allows you to type faster than a QWERTY keyboard?

Detail of the keyboard of an Apple iBook with the keys manually rearranged in the Dvorak Simplified Keyboard layout. Credit: Michael Bunsen, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.



There Dvorak simplified keyboardconceived in 1936 by Professor August Dvorak (from which the layout takes its name), was designed to offer a more efficient alternative to the QWERTY layoutpatented in 1864 from American Christopher Sholesconsidered the father of the typewriter. But is the Dvorak layout really more efficient than the QWERTY one? According to its supporters, a Dvorak keyboard would allow faster typing thanks to an optimized distribution of keys, based on the frequency of letters in the English language and the physiology of the human hand. However, the supposed efficiency of the Dvorak layout has been questioned over time and, although it may benefit typing in some subjects who write in some languages ​​(such as English), it is not certain that this layout really speeds up writing universally .

QWERTY vs. Dvorak: the comparison of keyboards

The QWERTY layout was invented by Christopher Sholes In the 1864 to solve a specific problem of mechanical typewriters: prevent the keys from jamming. It takes its name from the first 6 letters of the first line of the layout. Although today modern devices no longer have this problem, QWERTY remains the global standard, making it difficult to adopt alternative layouts (although in some markets variations of the QWERTY layout are widespread, such as the QWERTZ variant of the German keyboard or the AZERTY of the French).

On the contrary, the Dvorak keyboard was patented by August Dvorak In the 1936 with a completely different goal: Improve typist efficiency through optimized key layout. Dvorak based himself on studies on the frequency of letters in English and on the physiology of the hands, arranging the most used vowels and consonants on the central line to minimize finger movements.

QWERTY vs. Dvorak: According to some tests, typists are faster at using the first layout rather than the second. Credit: Online Typing.



QWERTY or Dvorak layout is better?

According to early studies conducted by Dvorak, a mid-level US Navy typist could achieve speeds 74% faster than QWERTY with his layout, with a 68% improvement in accuracy and learning time. layout which, typically, amounted to 52 hours. The credit for these results was partly attributed to the fact that some combinations of letters used with a certain frequency in the English language (such as “ed”) were typed with more natural and rapid movements thanks to the Dvorak layout.

Subsequent studies, such as the one commissioned by the US government in the 1950s from Earle Strong, have disproved these advantages. The results showed that, after an adequate learning period, a Dvorak user could reach speeds similar to, but not exceed, those achieved on a QWERTY keyboard.

Another aspect to take into consideration concerns the fact that the Dvorak layout was designed for the English language. This means that it does not offer the same benefits for other languageswhere letter frequencies and common combinations differ, which in many cases can cause the supposed benefits of adopting the Dvorak layout to be lost.

And then there’s the matter of user habits: Despite being supported by most desktop and mobile operating systems, the Dvorak layout is significantly less widespread than the QWERTY layout, which dominates most modern keyboards, from those used on computers and laptops to those used on smartphones and tablets. Moving from a QWERTY keyboard to a Dvorak is equivalent to throwing away the mental paths that have been acquired over time in favor of benefits inherent in the Dvorak layout which, objectively, are not that evident.

To sum up, therefore, we can say that the Dvorak keyboard remains more of a curiosity for enthusiasts rather than a real alternative for the majority. It must be said, however, that the choice of one layout rather than another is a purely subjective fact. If you have never done it, you can test the use of a Dvorak keyboard yourself (perhaps on your smartphone) and independently determine whether this is the best layout in the world. your daily use.