Earthquake in Catanzaro, seismic swarm with 9 shocks: the strongest of M3.3, schools and offices evacuated

The province of Catanzarotoday, was hit by a new seismic swarm, starting from 3:41 last night, with 9 shocks of magnitude greater than 2.0. The strongest of these has reached a value equal to 3.3 For a depth of just 8 km. The epicenter of most earthquakes is concentrated around the municipality of Tiriol And this happens just two days after the previous seismic swarm, which took place on March 18. In the latter case, however, the epicenter was located in the Municipality of Miglineabout 2 km away as the crow flies.

Fortunately, there are no particular damage or inconvenience to the population, but attention remains high throughout Calabria.

From a geological point of view, Tiriolo is found in a highly seismic area. The image below brings the main fault systems in the area back to orange, such as the Caraffa-Squillace to the south, that of AMPOLLINO LAKE to the north-east and that of the Savuto valley To the north-west. To add further complexity to the geological context of the area, there is one subduction area, indicated in the image with a series of semi-porralleal blue lines with each other.

The fact that they have occurred Two seismic swarms A few days later it is not so strange: that is one of the Italian areas with the greatest seismic danger and this is also confirmed by the numerous earthquakes in the past in the area. As confirmed also by the Ingv, in fact, in the same area they occurred with magnitude estimated magnitude greater than 7.0 in the 1783 and in 1638.