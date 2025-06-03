Earthquake in Greece, a strong shock of magnitude 5.8 in Rhodes affects the south-west of Türkiye: a victim

A violent earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit a sea area between the island of Rhodesin Greece, and the south-west of the Türkiye Last night at 2:17 am (local time, 1:17 in Italy). The earthquake recorded a depth of the hypocentro equal to 68 km. Unfortunately at the moment it is estimated that there are 69 injured in Muglain Turkey, mainly because of the panic: according to the first reconstructions, most of them would have thrown from various heights to save herself and even a 14 -year -old girl would have lost her life following panic attack. On the island of Rhodes, however, no injuries, despite the fact that the earthquake was warned here in a rather intense way.

From a geological point of view it is an area particularly seismic: In fact, here at the macroscala it tries the subduction of the African plaque below the Eurasian one. This originates numerous fault systems that particularly affect the entire Dodecanese area. This can be seen clearly from the map below.

Credit: USGS



Here each circle represents a historical earthquake that occurred in the area and their size is proportional to their magnitude. In Rhodes of Undersi there are therefore frequent relatively superficial shocks whose magnitude is never excessively high. Precisely for this reason the situation currently does not seem dramatic and the authorities invite the population to maintain calm and follow the indications provided through the official channels of the government. These are the words of the Greek seismologist EFTHIMIOS LEKKAS about last night’s shock: