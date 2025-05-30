Earthquake in Pescasseroli near L’Aquila: seismic swarm, the strongest shock of magnitude 2.9

Last night they were reported 6 earthquake shocks to Pescasserolia small town in the Abruzzo National Park about 70 km from L’Aquilathe strongest of which he recorded a magnitude equal to 2.9. Seismic shocks, with depths that oscillate between 10 and 19 km, fortunately they did not cause damagegenerating mainly apprehension between the inhabitants.

The details of the 6 earthquake shocks took place in the night in Abruzzo:

1:51 to 4 km from Pescasseroli: magnitude 2.4 And 17 km deep.

2:06 am to 5 km from Pescasseroli: magnitude 2.9 And 10 km deep.

2:13 am to 4 km from Pescasseroli: magnitude 2.2 And 17 km deep.

2:16 am to 4 km from Pescasseroli: magnitude 2.6 And 19 km deep.

2:17 am to 4 km from Pescasseroli: magnitude 2.7 And 17 km deep.

3:36 am to 4 km from Pescasseroli: magnitude 2.0 And 11 km deep.

From a geological point of view, that is an area strongly seismic, As we also remind us of the tragic earthquake of magnitude 6.1 which on April 6, 2009 hit the Abruzzo capital, causing 309 victims And 1600 injured. In fact, to the macroscala that area corresponds to a plaque margin, therefore an area in which the clash between two different plates takes place. At the local scale, however, it is possible to identify “relaxation” areas in which there is a relaxation of tectonic efforts. This translates into a high presence of relaxing faults – just like that of Paganica which caused the earthquake of L’Aquila.

To get a clearer vision we can also consult the DRABAse:

Map of the main faults and tectonics in the area of ​​the central Apennines, where the recent earthquakes in Pescasseroli near L’Aquila have occurred.



The yellow point corresponds to the epicenter of today’s SISMI, while the orange areas correspond to all the fault systems in the area. How can we see Pescasseroli It is located right within one of these areas: specifically it is the system Lake-ovindoli-barrea jump.

Is the fact that 6 shocks occurred on the same night is therefore a sign of a large earthquake on the way? Fortunately, no: at the moment there is no type of given that it can signal the presence of a strong earthquake incoming. The fact that a small seismic swarm is consistent with the type of tectonic context and is not nothing particularly alarming. In any case, to stay updated on the subject, it is good to keep the pages of Ingv and Civil Protection monitored.