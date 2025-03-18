Earthquake in Potenza, shock of magnitude 4.2 with epicenter in Vaglio Basilicata: no damage

In the province of Power A magnitude earthquake occurred 4.2 with epicenter a Vaglio Basilicatatoday 18 March at 10:01. The earthquake was quite superficial, with a depth of alone 14.3 km. The shock was felt throughout the province, in particular in the inhabited centers within 10 km from the epicenter, including Pietragalla, Cancellara and Brindisi Montagna. Fortunately, the shock has not caused particular damage to things and/or people, but attention remains high. It is good to specify one thing: despite the temporal proximity between this earthquake, that of the Gargano and the seismic swarm of Catanzaro.

The area in which the earthquake originated is historically active from the earthquake point of view: the strongest of these occurred in the 1857 And it is estimated that he had a magnitude greater than 7.0. From a geological point of view, the main cause is to be attributed to a complex fault system indicated in the image below with an orange line.

This is the fault system Baragiano-Palagianello about 127 km and with a depth between the 13 he is 22 km – therefore compatible with today’s shock.

As anticipated, it is good to keep in mind that this earthquake has nothing to do with those recorded in the previous days in Puglia and Calabria. Despite the temporal and geographical proximity, in fact, these are related fault systems. The same goes for the Campi Flegrei: in that case even the shocks are caused by a volcanic phenomenon known as Bradisism, which involves a periodic raising and lowering of the soil.