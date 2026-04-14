Earthquake in Sicily of magnitude 3.7, epicenter in the sea 33 km from Mazara del Vallo

3.7 magnitude earthquake in Sicily



A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.7 hit the coast south western of Sicily, Today April 14 at hours 5.08pm. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located in the sea, approximately 33 km from the coast of Mazara del Valloin the province of Trapani. The hypocentre, however, was barely detected 5 km deep.

It is not yet clear whether the earthquake was felt by the population. For the moment, however, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

From a geological point of view, Sicily is classified as an ad zone high seismic riskdue to the clash between two tectonic plates: the African one and the Eurasian one. This clash generates complex fault systems which, over time, can give rise to very intense earthquakes. The map below, released by INGV, shows all the tremors recorded in the area of ​​today’s epicenter from 1985 to today.

Earthquakes from 1985 to today in the area where today’s magnitude 3.7 quake was recorded. Credit: INGV



Article being updated.