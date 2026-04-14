Earthquake in Sicily of magnitude 3.7, epicenter in the sea 33 km from Mazara del Vallo

Ecology

Earthquake in Sicily of magnitude 3.7, epicenter in the sea 33 km from Mazara del Vallo

3.7 magnitude earthquake in Sicily

A shock of earthquake Of magnitude 3.7 hit the coast south western of Sicily, Today April 14 at hours 5.08pm. According to what was recorded by INGV, the epicenter was located in the sea, approximately 33 km from the coast of Mazara del Valloin the province of Trapani. The hypocentre, however, was barely detected 5 km deep.

It is not yet clear whether the earthquake was felt by the population. For the moment, however, no particular damage was reported to buildings or people.

From a geological point of view, Sicily is classified as an ad zone high seismic riskdue to the clash between two tectonic plates: the African one and the Eurasian one. This clash generates complex fault systems which, over time, can give rise to very intense earthquakes. The map below, released by INGV, shows all the tremors recorded in the area of ​​today’s epicenter from 1985 to today.

Sicily seismicity
Earthquakes from 1985 to today in the area where today’s magnitude 3.7 quake was recorded. Credit: INGV

Article being updated.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Earthquake in Sicily of magnitude 3.7, epicenter in the sea 33 km from Mazara del Vallo
The series and films to watch on Netflix this week
Why World Quantum Day is April 14: what they are and the applications of quantum physics