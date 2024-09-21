terremoto trapani egadi

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 off the coast of Trapani, the shock felt as far as Palermo

Credit: INGV

Today Saturday September 21, 2024 at 5:00 in the morning an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 It happened off the coast of Trapaniin eastern Sicily, about 15 km north of the island of Levanzo, the northernmost of the archipelago EgadiIt was a very shallow earthquake with a hypocenter at a depth of 1 km, which was not followed by aftershocks in the following hours, which was also felt in all the Egadi islands and on the Trapani coast from Mazara del Vallo south to Palermo to the east, fortunately without causing damage or injuries.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, which recorded the earthquake, the epicentre of the earthquake is located in an area where historically not many seismic events of a certain importance have occurred: the MPS04 seismic hazard model of the INGV the epicentre area is classified as a “moderate” danger zone, with a low risk of earthquakes. The intensity of the earthquake was therefore notable for the area: in recent decades, in particular, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 happened on March 16, 1941 and an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 The May 29th 1995.

Egadi earthquakes
The epicenters of the 2024, 1941 and 1995 earthquakes. Credit: INGV

