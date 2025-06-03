Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 off Crete: it is the second in less than two weeks

A few hours after the violent shock of magnitude 5.8 that hit a sea area between the island of Rhodes and Turkey, Greece was hit at 14:26 local (13:26 in Italy) by another strong earthquake Of magnitude 5.2 with an epicenter off the island of Crete, where the land has already trembled a few days ago with an earthquake of magnitude 6.0. Today’s shock took place about 85 km from the city of Heaklion and 14 km east of the islet of Chrysinear the Municipality of Ieraperwith a depth of about 9 km. The shock was also clearly felt in the capital of the island, Iraklioas well as in other locations in the eastern part of Crete.

The earthquake of last night took place between Rhodes and the South-West of Türkiye. In this case there were about 70 The injuredmainly because of the panic that arose after the shock: most people would be jet From various heights to save herself, while a 14 -year -old girl lost her life following panic attack.

As for the island of Crete, for the moment have not been reported damage significant to buildings and there are no wounded following the earthquake. The situation, therefore, does not seem dramatic and the authorities invited the population to keep calm. For the island, in fact, it is the second shock earthquake within Less than two weeks: On May 22, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0detected in this case on northern coast of Crete and one depth of 62 km about.

According to the Greek seismologist EFTHYMIOS LEKKAS, President of the organization for planning and anti -seismic protection (OASP), The shock was caused by one fault south of Ieraper And parallel to the coast. Now, however, it is too early to identify whether it is the main earthquake: to the inhabitants it was therefore recommended to hold constantly monitored The situation, following the latest official communications of the government.

Greece, moreover, is located in a highly seismic area. This because of the Subduction of African plaque below that Eurasian. Precisely this movement (whose estimated speed is about 10 mm per year) is sufficient to create Numerous fault systems throughout the country, each of which can take action to give life to even rather intense earthquakes throughout the area of Dodecanese. The earthquake off Crete, therefore, was generated by a different fault system compared to that recorded between the island of Rhodes and Turkey.