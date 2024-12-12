Edoardo Barzago, student worth 2.4 billion: who is the king of Superbonus credits

Culture

Edoardo Barzago, student worth 2.4 billion: who is the king of Superbonus credits

Edoardo Barzago, student worth 2.4 billion: who is the king of Superbonus credits

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Edoardo Barzago, student worth 2.4 billion: who is the king of Superbonus credits
When the Mediterranean almost disappeared: the Messinian salinity crisis
Taxi in Italy: why there is a problem with licenses and liberalization