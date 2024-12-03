Edoardo Bove: the illness and the abyss of malice on social media

Culture

Edoardo Bove: the illness and the abyss of malice on social media

Edoardo Bove: the illness and the abyss of malice on social media

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
From a geological point of view, the Tyrrhenian Sea is an ocean: here’s why
Edoardo Bove: the illness and the abyss of malice on social media
The myth of Atlantis, from Plato’s “Timaeus” and “Critias” to the hypotheses of Azores and Sardinia