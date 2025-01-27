Eight films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

January is coming to an end, but while we wait to hear about all the new releases for February, here are our streaming recommendations for the week aimed at Prime Video subscribers. Among the new releases we highlight the comedy film One Wedding Too Much, while among the expiring titles you will find the series that we recommend this week: it is The Expanse, which is about to be partially canceled from the catalogue. If you prefer a film, there are some wonderful ones expiring soon, scroll to the bottom to discover the ones we suggest for the next few days and… have a good week!

One Wedding Too Many – You’re cordially invited (US film) – release date 30 January

When the same location is accidentally booked for two different weddings on the same day, the two groups of guests find themselves having to defend their family’s special moment by making the most of the unexpectedly limited spaces. In a hilarious struggle of resolve and determination, the father of one bride (Will Ferrell) and the sister of the other (Reese Witherspoon) will go head-to-head in a chaotic head-to-head and will stop at nothing to ensure their loved ones an unforgettable ceremony.

The Expanse (TV series, 6 seasons) – seasons 1-3 expiring February 4th

The disappearance of Julie Mao, a rich girl turned political activist, intertwines the lives of detective Joe Miller (Thomas Jane), Captain James Holden (Steven Strait) and UN politician Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo). Amid growing tensions between Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt, they uncover the greatest conspiracy in history.

Suddenly Friends (2018 film) – expiration date February 1st

Helen, a former Hollywood star, and Priscilla, an English housewife imprisoned in a marriage now on its last legs, couldn’t be more different: one self-confident and enterprising, the other reserved and modest. What they have in common is that certain age and the desire to have another chance at life. A brilliant and funny film where the two will live the most beautiful experience of their lives.

Oscar (2016 film) – expiry date February 1st

1943. Oscar is a young Jewish musician in confinement in the Upper Vicenza area who, thanks to his talent, wins the sympathy of the community in which he is forced to live, so much so that he forms a great friendship with the mayor’s two children, Emma and Vittorio, and successfully join the band directed by Don Franco, the village parish priest.

Re Minor (2022 film) – expiration date February 1st

Mimì, an experimental musician, returns to his home town in Sicily together with his partner Mirella. The two strongly desire a child, but while Mimì wanders around the countryside, to transform the sounds of nature into music, Mirella begins to perceive the discomfort of a society that does not belong to her. This and other events will give rise to a series of tensions with unexpected consequences.

Symphony of Love (2015 film) – expiration date February 1st

Based on a true story. At the end of the 19th century, a world-famous composer abandons his life in America to find his beloved and muse in Europe.

Weekend for two (with crime) (2022 film) – expiration date February 1st

Caterina is a young, forgetful girl who suddenly awakens in a small town in Umbria without remembering her identity or why she is there. With her she has a novel written by crime writer Tommaso Carta and an invitation to spend a weekend in the mountain farmhouse of retired lawyer Domenico Guarino.

GOL!ATH (2023 film) – expiration date February 1st

Goliath, a former rugby champion suffering from dementia, devises an ingenious escape plan to escape from the nursing home where he lives and return to his family, but he will have to deal with his illness and the mean staff of the institution.

Inexistentia (2022 film) – expiration date February 1st

Giulia and Tomas, in a post-apocalyptic future, are forced to live far from each other. They can only be together through virtual reality. Hoping for a better world, they embark on a dangerous virtual game that will change their lives forever.