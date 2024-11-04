Eight films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

November is in full swing (after the holidays dedicated to the dead…) and like every Monday morning here are our streaming recommendations for the week aimed at Prime Video subscribers and chosen from new releases and expiring titles.

Let’s start with the news by pointing out the release of the Indian spinoff Citadel: Honey Bunny, which follows “our” Citadel: Diana, and the new comedy film My Old Ass. Let’s move on to the expiring content, from which we have selected seven films, one for each day of the week, between old cults and more recent titles: scroll to the bottom of the list and make your choices for a good week.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Original TV series) – release date 7 November

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series born from the world of Citadel, an exciting and gripping spy thriller set in the lively context of the 90s, characterized by explosive action, adrenaline-pumping stunts and strong emotions, all enriched by exceptional performances and a grandiose visual appearance. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side job, the two are thrust into a world of high-stakes action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, when their dangerous past comes back to find them, Honey and Bunny, who have become estranged, must find each other again and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

My Old Ass (Original film) – release date 7 November

In this unprecedented coming-of-age, the carefree Elliott (Maisy Stella), during a trip of hallucinogenic mushrooms on the occasion of her 18th birthday, will find herself face to face with her – wiser – 39-year-old future version (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts dispensing advice on the choices the young version of herself should or shouldn’t make, the girl will be forced to reconsider everything about her family, love and what she has now become. a summer of great changes.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019 film) – deadline November 11th

In Jumanji: The New Level, the group returns but the game has changed. Returning to Jumanji to save one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expected. Players must brave the unknown in unknown and never-explored places, from deserts to snow-capped mountains, to escape the most dangerous game in the world.

Love Again (2023 film) – expiration date November 11th

A young woman tries to ease the pain of her boyfriend’s death by sending romantic messages to his old cell phone number and makes a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned.

Evolution (2001 film) – expiration date November 14th

The Dr. Ira Kane (David Duchovny) is a disgraced former government scientist banished to a small college in Arizona, close friends with a geology professor, Harry Block (Orlando Jones). He is called to investigate a meteorite crash site by young Wayne (Seann William Scott), an unfortunate aspiring firefighter.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018 film) – expiry date 14 November

The story of the late life of Paul of Tarsus, a man who went from persecuting Christians to being Christ’s most influential apostle after his conversion on the road from Jerusalem to Damascus. Waiting to be executed by Emperor Nero in Rome, Paul will continue to promote the Gospel while keeping his faith unchanged.

20 Million Miles To Earth (1957 film) – expiration date November 14

Returning from an expedition to Venus, a US spacecraft is forced to land off the Italian coast. The only survivor (Hopper) is worried about the fate of a capsule containing material taken during the mission which turns out to be an embryo. From the latter will be born a monstrous alien creature that will rage free, terrorizing Italy.

Earth Vs. The Flying Saucers (2007 film) – expiration date November 14

The rockets used to launch some satellites into orbit are destroyed by aliens in flying saucers. Astrophysicists Russ and Carol Marvin try in vain to prevent an interstellar war, but Russ and other scientists are kidnapped by aliens, who demand Earth’s unconditional surrender within 60 days.

The Last Show (1972 film) – expiry date 14 November

Anarene, Texas, 1951. Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) and friend Duane (Jeff Bridges) admire ex-cowboy Sam the Lion (Ben Johnson). After an affair with Jacy (Cybill Shepherd) ends badly, Duane enlists but before leaving he causes a fight that costs Sonny an eye.