Eight films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Are you planning a weekend of couch, cover and Prime Video? Here we are to help you, like every Friday, with our streaming recommendations selected from the new releases and expiring titles on the Amazon streaming platform calendar.

Let’s start with the latest news by pointing out the Indian TV series Citadel: Honey Bunny, the second spinoff of Citadel after our Diana, and the comedy film My Old Ass, but also – for lovers of the genre – Terrifier 2.

Moving on to the expiring titles, we have chosen for you two classic films such as Kickboxer and Tanguy, and the more modern The Tomorrow Man, Influencer – Island of Illusions, Bloody Calendar and Landscape with the Invisible Hand. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Original TV series) – release date 7 November

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian series born from the world of Citadel, an exciting and gripping spy thriller set in the lively context of the 90s, characterized by explosive action, adrenaline-pumping stunts and strong emotions, all enriched by exceptional performances and a grandiose visual appearance. When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side job, the two are thrust into a world of high-stakes action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, when their dangerous past comes back to find them, Honey and Bunny, who have become estranged, must find each other again and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

My Old Ass (Original film) – release date 7 November

In this unprecedented coming-of-age, the carefree Elliott (Maisy Stella), during a trip of hallucinogenic mushrooms on the occasion of her 18th birthday, will find herself face to face with her – wiser – 39-year-old future version (Aubrey Plaza). But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts dispensing advice on the choices the young version of herself should or shouldn’t make, the girl will be forced to reconsider everything about her family, love and what she has now become. a summer of great changes.

Terrifier 2 (2023 film) – release date 4 November

On the deserted streets of Miles County, the sadistic killer Art the Clown prowls with his clown suit and his disturbing makeup. Every Halloween night he enjoys slaughtering those he meets on the street. This time it’s the turn of two friends who have just left a party and find themselves locked up with Art the Clown in an old abandoned building.

The Tomorrow Man (2019 film) – expiry date 14 November

Ed Hemsler (John Lithgow) spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner (Blythe Danner) spends his life buying things he will probably never use. In a small American town, both are looking for love, trying not to get lost in other people’s strangeness.

Influencer – Island of Illusions (2023 film) – expiry date 15 November

During a solo backpacking trip in Thailand, social media influencer Madison meets CW, an accomplished traveler who shows her a more uninhibited way of life, but CW’s interest in her takes a darker turn.

Bloody Calendar (2023 film) – expiration date November 15th

Former swimming champion Eva has been in a wheelchair for three years now. When her friend Sophie gives her an old wooden Advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes that each window contains a surprise that causes repercussions in real life.

Kickboxer (1989 film) – expiration date November 16th

Kurt Sloane must learn the ancient art of Muay Thai kick boxing to avenge his brother.

Landscape with the Invisible Hand (2023 film) – deadline 16 November

In the near future, when the alien occupants’ bureaucratic rule and advanced technology leave most of Earth impoverished, two teenagers devise a risky plan to secure their family’s future.

Tanguy (2002 film) – expiry date 17 November

Tanguy is a bright and determined boy. Not yet thirty years old, he has two degrees, teaches philosophy, speaks perfect Chinese and Japanese. He earns a lot of money and women compete to be close to him and go crazy for him. A model son with only one small flaw, he still lives with his parents. A captivating comedy full of twists and turns.