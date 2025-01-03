Eight films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video in the first weekend of the year

First (long) weekend of 2025, last days to enjoy the holidays, so here are our tips for choosing what to watch streaming on Prime Video, including news and expiring titles.

Among the new content we point out the second season of the British thriller series The Rig, the new episode of the game show Beast Games and then the films Absolution and It ends with us.

Among those about to be canceled from the Prime catalogue, we have chosen the films As Far As My Feet Wiil Carry me, Splendore, Bloody Calendar, Eve’s Bay, An American Werewolf in London and Amores Perros. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The Rig 2 (Original UK TV series) – release date 2 January

Release Mode: 6 episodes all together (binge)

The surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo were airlifted to a secret new offshore facility called Stac, nestled in the stunning and dangerous landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical consequences of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and confront unpredictable conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the ocean. The second season will continue to investigate themes of global scope, intertwining the past, present and future of the planet, guiding the viewer to discover spectacular scenery and the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology, including the controversial world of mining from seabed. David Macpherson has created a new story full of epic emotions and adrenaline-pumping action, with a cast of irresistible characters, including confirmations and new entries.

Absolution (2024 film) – release date January 1st

An aging San Pedro gangster attempts to reunite with his children and right the mistakes of his past, but the criminal underworld won’t willingly loosen its grip.

It ends with us – We say enough is enough (2024 film) – release date 3 January

It ends with us, Colleen Hoover’s first novel adapted for the big screen, tells the moving story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcame a traumatic childhood to make a new life for herself Boston and chasing his lifelong dream of opening his own business.

Beast Games episode 4 (Original game show) – release date 2 January

Title: The Golden Ticket. The rules are simple: fight for a seat on one of the helicopters or lose 5 million dollars. My private island awaits you.

As Far As My Feet Will Carry me (2001 film) – expiry date January 5th

Forell, a Wehrmacht soldier, is captured by the Soviets and sent to Siberia. Tormented by the desire to return home and reunite with his wife and children, he decides to escape and succeeds thanks to the help of the camp doctor. The return journey will be very long and fraught with unexpected events, including the presence of Commander Kamenev who does not give up hunting him.

Splendor (1999 film) – expiration date January 5th

Veronica, a calm and ordinary 20-year-old girl, starts going out with two boys. One is a sensitive failed writer named Abel while the other is an empty-headed drummer named Zed. After an initial conflict, they all move in together, resulting in a strange but happy threesome.

Bloody Calendar (2023 film) – expiration date January 9th

Former swimming champion Eva has been in a wheelchair for three years now. When her friend Sophie gives her an old wooden Advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes that each window contains a surprise that causes repercussions in real life.

Eve’s Bay (1998 film) – expiration date January 9th

In the 1960s, a charming Louisiana doctor seems to have everything in life, but puts it at risk because of his weakness for attractive women. Exposed by his youngest daughter, will he be able to put his broken family back together before it’s too late?

An American Werewolf in London (1981 film) – expiry date 10 January

David Kessler (David Naughton) and Jack Goodman (Griffin Dunne) arrive in Northern England at the start of their university holidays for a three-month walking tour. One night they get lost in the rain on the desolate English moors. Looking up at the moon, they hear an eerie howl and flee when a huge animal bursts out of the darkness and attacks Jack.

Amores Perros (2001 film) – expiration date January 11th

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Amores Perros tells three intertwining stories. The characters are thrown into dramatic and unexpected events after waking up after a horrible accident. From the mean streets of Mexico City to its luxury buildings, no one is immune to fate.