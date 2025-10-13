Eight films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (13-19 October)

This week, on Prime Video, a film awaited by millions and millions of people around the world is coming out: we’re talking about Is It Our Fault?, the final chapter of the Spanish Culpables trilogy. But before or after seeing it? Well, for the rest, the new releases include a thriller like Boneyard – The Dark Case and the horror In a violent nature. And for those who love series? Naturally there is a new, penultimate, episode of Gen V 2, but for the nostalgic we also point out the release of the first five seasons of a cult TV series like Will & Grace. Without forgetting, of course, the expiring content, including films, with Tom Hanks, based on Dan Brown’s novels. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Boneyard – The dark case (Exclusive US thriller film) – comes out on October 15th

Police Chief Carter and FBI Agent Petrovick investigate a serial killer responsible for the “boneyard” murders, navigating a web of intrigue as law enforcement clashes, leaving everyone under suspicion.

Is it Our Fault? (Romantic drama film Spain) – released on October 16th

Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for Noah and Nick’s long-awaited reunion, which occurs sometime after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable wall between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, who has just started her career, refuse to rekindle the flame that is still alive within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

The trailer and things to know about the film that closes the Culpables trilogy

Gen V season 2 ep. 7 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – released on October 15th

Episode Title: Hell Week. The circle of our favorites tightens around Cipher and his crazy plan. Will Marie be able to resist?

The Gen V 2 review

How Gen V ended

In a violent nature (horror film 2025) – release date 17 October

After being mistakenly brought back to life by a group of boys, Johnny – a serial killer guilty of atrocious crimes more than 60 years ago – chases the group of teenagers, proceeding to methodically massacre them one by one.

Will & Grace (comedy TV series 1998, seasons 1-5) – release date 13 October

Here you are Will and Grace. Grace is a sassy and intelligent interior designer, while Will is a charming, successful lawyer. Both are looking for love and would be made for each other, except that Grace is straight and Will is gay.

Burlesque (2019 film) – expiry date 18 October

A young and sensual teacher agrees to dance in a cabaret without veils. No one is ready for what awaits them.

The Da Vinci Code (2006 film) – expiry date 23 October

Dan Brown’s international bestseller comes to life in the film The Da Vinci Code, directed by Ron Howard and written by Akiva Goldsman. The symbology expert Robert Langdon (Oscar winner Tom Hanks, in 1993 as Best Actor for Philadeplphia and in 1994 as Best Actor for Forrest Gump) and the cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Audry Tatou) search for an explanation to a mysterious murder.

Angels & Demons (2009 film) – expiry date 23 October

Robert Langdon tries to shed light on a murder and the plan of the Illuminati, an ancient group determined to blow up the Vatican during a conclave.

Inferno (2016 film) – expiry date 23 October

Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital in Florence with no memory of the last few days. Hunted by mysterious pursuers, with the help of Dr. Sienna Brooks and her skills in symbolism, he will have to recover his lost memories and solve an enigma linked to Dante’s Inferno to save himself.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003 film) – expiry date 24 October

Increasingly difficult and wild challenges for Lara Croft. This time the most famous archaeologist in the world flies through breathtaking chases, endless shootouts and incredible fights, to conquer the mythological Pandora’s Box. To find the priceless treasure, hidden in an ancient submerged temple in the heart of the Mediterranean, he will have to fight between Wales, Kenya and Hong Kong.