Eight films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend

Pre-Christmas weekend, but if you need advice on choosing what to watch on Prime Video between shopping and dinner with friends, here are our streaming suggestions for new releases and expiring content.

Among the new features we especially highlight the release of the show Beast Games (a sort of Squid Game with real competitors), but also watch out for the fourth chapter of the Bad Boys film saga.

Moving on to the expiring titles, these are the last days to review The Mentalist, and then take a look to the end for all the films close to cancellation: there really is something for all tastes. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Beast Games (Original show) – release date December 19th

From the innovative mind of MrBeast comes Beast Games, a new series of record-breaking competitions. As many as 1,000 contestants will compete in thrilling physical and mental challenges, trying to win an incredible sum of $5 million. Week after week, contestants will use their strength and wits to stay in the game, in hopes of becoming multimillionaires!

The trailer and things to know about Beast Games

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024 film) – release date December 20

The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and irreverent comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

The Mentalist (TV series, seasons 1-7) – expiry date 22 December

The Mentalist is Patrick Jane, a famous psychic, whose wife and son are brutally murdered by an elusive serial killer called Red John.

Banlieue 13 – Ultimatum (2011 film) – expiry date 23 December

The French government reneged on its agreement to destroy the B-13 wall, leaving the area self-managed by local criminal gangs. Between breathtaking chases, acrobatic fights, adrenaline and frenetic fights, Leito and agent Damien must return to the self-managed district to stop its destruction by order of the President of the Republic himself.

Wicked (2019 film) – expiration date December 25th

Mickey and Jules are lovers on the run, heading south for a new start in Florida. When their car breaks down after a gas station robbery, they break into a nearby house in search of a new ride. But what they find is instead a dark secret, and the sweet couple who own the house will do everything they can to prevent it from being disclosed.

The Law of the Strongest (2019 film) – expiry date 25 December

An intrepid African-American policewoman from Detroit comes across some colleagues who are killing a drug dealer. The woman films everything and her nightmare begins.

Hearts Beat Loud (2018 film) – expiration date December 25th

As he prepares to say goodbye to his daughter Sam, who is leaving for university, Frank, a single father, must reluctantly accept that his record shop is not working. Hoping that their shared love of music will allow him to stay in touch with his daughter, he pushes her to turn their weekly “jam sesh” into a real band. It will be a success that will change both of their lives.

Easy Girl (2011 film) – expiration date December 25th

In this enchanting, critically acclaimed story of gossip and reputation, Olive (Emma Stone), an ordinary high school student, finds her ignored existence suddenly transformed when she decides to use the school’s gossip chain to improve her social standing.

Pixels (2015 film) – expiration date December 25th

Some images from old video games are interpreted as a declaration of war by an alien race, attacking Earth using the games themselves for their assaults. The President of the United States then calls his old friend Sam Brenner, a former video game champion, to defend the Earth. The fate of the planet is in the hands of a team of former players.

The Outpost (2020 film) – expiration date December 26th

The true, heroic story of 54 American soldiers engaged in the war in Afghanistan. In 2008 some military outposts were created by the US army to control the movements of the Taliban, one of these is located in a narrow valley surrounded by high mountains.