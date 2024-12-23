Eleven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week

The Christmas holidays have finally arrived, but if you are a Prime Video subscriber and have already stocked up on Christmas films here are our streaming suggestions for this week.

Let’s start with the new releases, with the new romantic film Is It Your Fault? (sequel to It’s My Fault) and with seasons 4 and 5 of One Piece. But it is among the expiring content that the unmissable films, more or less dated, are full: take a look to the bottom of the list and make your choices for this week. And best wishes!

Is it your fault? (Original film) – release date December 27th

After the success of Is It My Fault? the highly anticipated Spanish Original film Is It Your Fault? arrives, which once again sees Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara in the respective roles of Noah and Nick. Their love seems to be unbreakable, despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. But Nick’s job and Noah’s start at college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of an ex-girlfriend seeking revenge and the unclear intentions of Nick’s mother will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people go out of their way to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

The trailer for It’s Your Fault?

One Piece (anime series, seasons 4-5) – release date December 20th

The Straw Hat Crew lands in Alabasta. The time has come for the showdown with Baroque Works. Will Princess Bibi be able to stop the evil Crocodile’s plot?

Sherlock (TV series, seasons 1-4) – expiry date 1 January

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in London in the 21st century.

Forgotten (2023 film) – expiry date 27 December

Orlando tunes pianos. One day he meets Olga, a physiotherapist with a passion for singing who asks him to see a photo of herself as a young woman in order to resolve her “emotional” contracture. The result will be a journey into the past, full of wounds and relationships left suspended.

Lock & Stock – Unleashed (1999 film) – expiry date 31 December

Four boys try their luck at gambling but find themselves heavily indebted to a local boss. Desperate, they decide to rob some pot farmers, but things don’t go as planned.

Chloe – Between seduction and deception (2010 film) – expiry date 31 December

Catherine and David are happily married. When David misses a flight and doesn’t arrive in time for his surprise birthday party, Catherine suspects her husband is cheating on her. He therefore decides to hire an escort to seduce him to prove her loyalty. Catherine then finds herself directing the meetings between the escort Chloe and her husband David.

Seeking Love at the End of the World (2013 film) – expiration date December 31st

Keira Knightley and Steve Carell in a romantic comedy. As the end of the world approaches, a man goes in search of his old flame.

A Couple Adrift (1988 film) – expiration date January 1st

Having fallen from her yacht, a very rich and capricious woman, struck by amnesia, is claimed by a rude carpenter with a brood of rude children: to have her he declares that she is his wife.

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981 film) – expiration date January 1st

Nominated for five Oscars (including best actress for Meryl Streep), this masterpiece also boasts Jeremy Irons in its cast, in one of the love stories with the strongest visual impact ever brought to the screen.

Much Ado About Nothing (1993 film) – expiration date January 1st

A military war has just ended, but the one between Beatrice (Emma Thompson) and Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) explodes! However, will their friends be able to trick them into making peace, so as to follow the course of true love?

Raging Bull (1980 film) – expiry date January 1st

In this classic by Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro delivers an extraordinary performance, awarded with the Oscar for best actor. Jake La Motta is a boxer whose psychological and sexual problems lead to violence inside and outside the ring.

Sidewalk Man (1969 film) – expiration date January 1st

Winner of the Oscar for Best Film, the cast boasts Dustin Hoffman, a con man, and Jon Voight, a Texan gigolo trying to make a living on the streets of New York, both Oscar nominees. Directed by the famous John Schlesinger.

Nicholas Nickleby (2002 film) – expiry date January 1st

Nicholas and his family led a comfortable life. When his father dies the family falls into poverty, and Nicholas, his sister and his mother leave for London to ask Uncle Ralph for help. But unfortunately the uncle has completely different intentions…