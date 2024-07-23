Eleven Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Looking for tips on what to watch on Prime Video this weekend? You’re in the right place, because like every Monday we present our streaming recommendations.

Let’s say right away that as a weekly novelty there is “only” one film, the new work by Guy Ritchie entitled The Ministry of Dirty War. For the rest, if you have already finished The Boys and Those About to Die, we recommend only titles that are expiring. And among many films, be careful because there is also the legendary series Dawson’s Creek, which in the next few weeks will be deleted from the catalog. The choice is yours and happy viewing!

The Ministry of Dirty War (Exclusive film – genre action/comedy) – release date July 25

Based on recently declassified British War Department documents and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Dirty War is an action comedy about the first special forces organization in history, formed during World War II by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of officers, including the writer Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of scoundrels and mavericks, sets out on a daring mission against the Nazis, using highly unconventional and decidedly “dirty” fighting techniques. Their reckless approach to warfare changed the course of history, laying the foundation for the British Special Air Service and modern covert missions.

The Ministry of Dirty War trailer

Dirty Dancing (1988 film) – expiration date July 24

During a family summer in the Catskills, Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman falls in love with dance teacher Johnny Castle.

Draft Day (2014 film) – due date July 24

It’s NFL Draft day. After pulling off a major coup, General Manager Sonny Weaver Jr. has control of the favorite. Facing pressure from fans, an ambitious owner, and a nosy coach, Sonny faces the biggest decision of his life. Should he go with the consensus for the favorite or trust his gut and risk losing everything?

Stay Tomorrow (2014 film) – due date August 2

Mia Hall (Chloë Grace Moretz) thought the hardest decision she’d ever make would be choosing between Juilliard and taking a different path to be with the love of her life, Adam. But a car accident changes everything.

Legally Blonde (2002 film) – expiration date August 2

A girl will do anything to keep her man. Even if it means following him to law school! Reese Witherspoon stars with Luke Wilson, Selma Blair and Victor Garber in a comedy about hearts of gold and cascading blonde hair.

John Wick (2014 movie) – due date August 2

A young and sadistic criminal of the Russian mob in New York breaks into the home of a man who has just lost his wife, to beat him and steal his ’69 Boss Mustang. The mobster’s prank will have unimaginable consequences: the man he beat up is John Wick, the most ruthless serial killer the criminal world has ever known. And his only goal now is revenge.

French Kiss (1995 film) – expiration date August 2

Meg Ryan, a woman abandoned by her husband, and Kevin Kline, a French thief who meddles in her life, are perfect for Paris in this adventure-filled comedy from Lawrence Kasdan, director of “The Big Chill.” Also starring Timothy Hutton.

The Man in the Moon (1991 film) – due date August 2

Maureen and her sister Dani are very close. The love of a boy threatens to ruin the relationship.

Single but not too much (2016 film) – due date August 2

Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann lead an all-star cast in this timely, hilarious yet heartwarming comedy about a group of New Yorkers learning how to be single in a world where the definition of love is constantly evolving.

A Lonely Planet (1985 film) – expiration date August 2

A teenager, Scott, discovers that he can transform into a werewolf because of the lycanthropy gene inherited from his father. He quickly becomes the star of the school basketball team and wolf-mania breaks out in the city, but little by little the desire to return to the simple life of before begins to make itself felt.

Eye of the Needle (1981 film) – due date August 2

Donald Sutherland stars as a Nazi spy betrayed by his passion for a married woman (Kate Nelligan) in this thriller, in an intriguing mix of romance and espionage in World War II England.

Dawson’s Creek (TV Series 1999, Seasons 1-6) – Due Date August 10

In a rapidly changing world, four teenagers come of age in a small town on the Massachusetts coast.