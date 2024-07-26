Friday, July 26, 2024, “Elite 8” landed on Netflix, the long-awaited final season of the Spanish TV series that left millions of people breathless from the first to the last episode. But how does the last chapter of the story end? Is it as surprising as the finale of the previous season? Did it find a worthy conclusion? We’ll leave the judgment to the public, but in the meantime, we’ll remind you of the highlights of the series’ grand finale (with spoilers).

Elite 8: the plot

There is not only the death of Raul at the hands of Carmen, Chloe and Ivan’s mother, at the center of the plot of “Elite 8”, because, as happens in every season of the TV series, there is also a new character destined to lose his life, in this case, and it is evident from the official trailer, the one who dies is Joel, Omar and Ivan’s ex-boyfriend. Everything revolves around these two events, with the protagonists who give life to a season full of intrigues, twists, secrets, rivalries, corruption and excesses.

According to the description released by Netflix, the arrival of siblings Emilia (Ane Rot) and Héctor Krawietz (Nuno Gallego), leaders of the Las Encinas alumni association, shakes the foundations of the school. Influential, powerful, corrupt and corrupting, the Krawietzes will spread chaos wherever they go and destroy the lives of those who fall prey to them. Only Omar can face them and he will do anything to see them fall because, after all, they represent everything that has always been wrong in Las Encinas. Also helping him in this situation is his sister Nadia, already seen in the first seasons of the TV series.

Elite 8: The Ending Explained

(SPOILER ALERT!)

At the beginning of the last episode of the final season, entitled “End of class”, we immediately find out who Joel’s killer is, namely the policeman Luis. Then the scene moves to Isadora’s place, where she, Sara, Omar, Chloe, Ivan and Eric try to figure out how to move, with Isa telling Omar about the blackmail of the last few months and the prostitution ring organized behind her back. On this occasion they also talk about the compromising video in Chloe’s hands: Omar is worried that the other policemen could cover up the person responsible, Luis being one of them, and at the same time he wants justice for what the two brothers (the beating) did to him, Hector and Emilia Krawietz, arrested as prime suspects in Joel’s death. In the meantime Chloe sends the video, which would exonerate the latter and which represents irrefutable proof, to Omar, telling him that he has two days to get justice “his way”.

Then Chloe tells everything to her mother Carmen, who is certain that Dalmar still has the video of Raul’s death, initially passed off by the two women as a suicide. For this very reason, she suggests to her daughter the “S plan”, that is, “escape quickly” in case the situation gets complicated, but Chloe is hesitant: “And Eric?” The scene shifts to the past, with Joel still alive and Omar trying to warn him about Hector, telling him that he is only using him as a toy and that he does not want him to end up like Samuel. Omar goes to prison to meet Hector and propose a deal: if he and Emilia revealed to the police, with a signed confession, that they beat him, taking full responsibility, he would provide them with proof of their innocence, that is, the video showing who killed Joel. Both, however, refuse to do so.

Later, Hector reveals to Luis the existence of the video and then changes his mind about the deal, deciding to call Omar to “buy” it and not have to confess to the beating: he promises to close the Las Encinas school in exchange for the video in question. Shortly before their meeting in prison, however, Omar’s laptop disappears from his house, with the compromising video inside.

Now the young man doesn’t know what to do and is more and more convinced to accept Hector’s proposal, but his sister Nadia makes him understand that he is becoming just like them and convinces him to go back to the police station to file a complaint, even though once he gets there he is immediately intercepted by Luis, who threatens him and then raises his hands on him to make him hand over the proof of his crime. Omar manages to escape by shouting “help me” several times at the top of his lungs. Furthermore, with the great contribution of Sara, very skilled when it comes to social media live broadcasts, Omar makes an appeal to the parents of the students at the private school asking them “does anyone seriously want to do anything to stop all this? Is the life of your children worth so little?”.

Raul’s ex-girlfriend also publishes the video of Joel’s death so that everyone in Las Encinas knows who his killer is, including the police. Meanwhile, the scene shifts to Isadora, ready to take justice into her own hands: the goal is to seduce Luis to drug him to the point of causing his death, but the policeman understands the plan orchestrated by the girl and stops her before she can carry it out. Luckily, Ivan wakes up and immediately goes to Isadora’s room. Just at that moment, the police also arrive and arrest Luis in the girl’s club. However, the latter still manages to inject him with the syringe she had prepared, causing him to die of an overdose.

But what happened to Carmen and Chloe? The two initially try to bribe Dalmar (“100 thousand euros and a good defense lawyer to give me the video and forget everything”) to prevent the video of Raul’s death, where the girl’s mother is seen looking out onto the terrace, from ending up in the hands of the police. Then Chloe, seeing him hesitant, offers him a further deal: the 100 thousand and the video that would exonerate the two “fascists” with which he could obtain a residence permit. At the end of the episode, since this evidence is first released by Omar and Sara and therefore he will be forced to abandon that reality, the young man shows the video of Raul’s death to Sara, while Carmen and Chloe run away, but not before the girl manages to say goodbye properly to Eric, forced to stay there despite his desire to leave with the two women.

The final episode ends with Omar and Nadia talking to Principal Virginia, who tells them that Las Encinas School will be closed due to the latest disturbing events.