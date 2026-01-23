"Elle"the release date of the prequel series has been revealed "Legally Blonde"

As announced in recent months, the new comedy TV series Elle arrives on Prime Video, a prequel to the famous 2001 comedy Legally Blonde (original title Legally Blonde) with Reese Witherspoon, after which the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde were released, without the same success, in 2003, and the spinoff Officially Blondes (Legally Blondes), in 2009, the latter without Witherspoon. Exactly twenty-five years after the first film, therefore, comes the series starring Lexi Minetree (The Blue Eyes of Obsession) and which has already been officially renewed for season 2. Here is all the information available on the plot, cast and release date.

The plot of Elle, the prequel series to Legally Blonde

In season one, Elle will follow Elle Woods through her high school years as she discovers the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.

The video announcement of the renewal and the reaction of Reese Witherspoon and the new cast

“Twenty-five years after the world first met her, being able to share the story of how Elle Woods became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with is a dream come true,” said Reese Witherspoon. “Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into the (fabulous) shoes of Elle has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I think our series’ themes of kindness, authenticity, and self-confidence will deeply touch fans of the original films and new audiences alike. Working with our incredible team at Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and our visionary writers and directors to bring Elle’s high school journey to life has been an immense joy. I can’t wait to share the premiere season with the world and start filming the second!”

The cast of Elle: there is also James Van Der Beek, the unforgettable Dawson Leery

Produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon MGM Studios, and created by Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure), Elle is co-directed by Kittrell and Caroline Dries, who also serve as executive producers on the series along with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt and Amanda Brown. Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) directed the first two episodes of the first season and is also executive producer.

The season one cast includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Eva, Elle’s mother, and Tom Everett Scott as Wyatt, Elle’s father, along with Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, and Zac Looker. The cast also includes Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, Kayla Maisonet, Lisa Yamada and James Van Der Beek, the unforgettable Dawson from Dawson’s Creek who has returned to the headlines recently because he is facing colon cancer.

When Elle comes out on Prime Video

Consisting of 8 episodes, Elle will be released on Wednesday 1st July exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories around the world.