Ellinikon, the future smart city of Athens: one of the largest urban redevelopment projects

Credit: Ellinikon



The ambitious urban redevelopment project of the city of Athens Ellinikon, started in 2022, aims at the urban renovation of the urban complex, with particular regard to the redevelopment of the obsolete area of ​​the city’s international airport, operating until 2004. With an urban park of 75,000 square metersand the redevelopment of the Navy, with the expansion of the places available for boats, and the construction of vast residential areas, the project also presents some critical points, such as theImpact on the coastal ecosystem they large costs to be supported to finish the project.

The characteristics of the Ellinikon project

The Ellinikon project It represents one of the most important urban redevelopment projects at European level, located on the area of ​​the former Athens international airport. With a total extension of about 6.2 million square metersthis imposing project will develop along the Athenian coast, south of the city center. The vision of the project is to give life to a real “city ​​within the city“, A multifunctional pole that harmonizes residences, commercial activities, large green spaces, tourist and recreational infrastructures. This profound transformation is supported by a significant private investmentestimated at several billion euros, and finds the main support from the main developerthe Greek society Lama Development, with a strong emphasis on promoting sustainability and improving the quality of life.

The project bears the signature of several international architecture studies, first of all Foster + Partners. But also Kengo Kuma and Associates, Bjarke Ingels Group (Big), Aedas, Saota, Otnheim Architecture and Sasaki, as well as Greek studies such as 314 Architecture Studio and Bobotis+BoboS Architects.

Detail of the rendering of the Ellinikon project of the city’s marine area. Fonte Foster + Partners



The key components of the Ellinikon project

The main element of the new Ellinikon will be his imposing Coastal urban parkan area of ​​about 2 million square meters destined to become one of the largest coastal parks in Europe. Within this green area in the city of Athens a wide range of spaces dedicated to the recreationat the sport and al free timesignificantly improving the quality of life of residents and visitors. The area will welcome different types of residencesincluding modern apartments, elegant villas and practical terraced houses, all designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability And Integration with the surrounding environment.

The construction of a Commercial district and retailanimated by trendy shops, exclusive boutiques, welcoming restaurants, lively coffee and modern shopping centers, creating a new pole for shopping and socialization. The project also provides for the development of spaces for offices and businessdesigned to attract companies both nationally and internationally, consolidating Ellinikon as a new and dynamic economic center.

The area on which the Ellinikon project will rise. Fonte Foster + Partners



To enhance his privileged coastal position, Ellinikon will host Luxury hotel, resort and others tourist infrastructures high -end, ready to welcome visitors from all over the world. There existing navy It will be redeveloped and expanded to host a greater number of boats and offer exclusive services. Looking to the future, the project also includes areas dedicated toeducation and researchpromoting knowledge and innovation. The cultural and entertainment offer will be rich and varied, with spaces for cultural events, museums, theaters and others attractions.

The entire area will be equipped with Modern and sustainable infrastructuresincluding efficient public transport networks, well -designed roads, large parking lots, intelligent energy networks and advanced waste management systems. There environmental sustainability It is a fundamental pillar of the project, with meticulous attention toenergy efficiencyto the use of Eco -friendly materialsat the Management responsible for water resources and the promotion of the green mobility.

The medium and long -term goals of the Ellinikon project

One of the main objectives of the project is that of Create jobswhich will allow a momentum of the economy of the city of Athens, strongly affected by economic crisis of the last decades. Another goal is that, consequent to the first, to attract investors not only Greeks, but also international. The strong urbanization foreseen by the project, and the construction of many completely new urbanized areas, will allow international and local investors to find an environment certainly interesting from the point of view of profit.

Consequently, the intent is to improve, considerably, the quality of life of the entire city of Athens, making it attractive for tourism. TO May 2025, The Ellinikon project in Athens is in full construction. The basic infrastructures are largely completed, and the construction of residences, commercial areas and hotels is underway. The large coastal park is taking shape quickly. The ambitious Lamda Development plan to create a sustainable “city in the city” is in a dynamic and visible phase.

Park under construction in 2024. Credit: dimsar01



The critical issues of the Ellinikon project

It is necessary to evaluate not only the positive aspects of the Ellinikon project, but also the critical aspects that, however, are always characterizing such an important project. Among the first non -positive aspects of the project, we certainly find the one relating toenvironmental impact. The construction of a new urban area will inevitably change and impact considerably on the coastal environment, with important consequences on the flora and fauna of the place,

A technical problem, With consequences that could be important, it is that relating to rainwater management. The waterproofing of large areas could increase the risk of floods in the surrounding areas if not managed correctly. Other critical issues may certainly be that relating to gentrification and increase in prices. The development of a luxury area could lead to an increase in the prices of properties and services in the neighboring areas, with the risk of gentrification and removal of low and medium income residents.

Accessibility for the local population It could be another critical aspect of the project, since there are many concerns that the new services and infrastructures can be mainly oriented towards a wealthy clientele, limiting access for the local population.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqtv9hbwteo