Elly copy! Clash of brains between repeating

The Italians, you know, were ecstatic from the Sure program, created during the pandemic and which allowed to protect jobs debting to favorable conditions at the EU. With us there are many orphans of that formula, considered a sort of magical tree of the money to be shaken by the need.

An Sure for the car

The confirmation of this profound nostalgia was yesterday for the mouth of the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein:

“Today at the top of the socialists we reiterated that a European Fund for the Automotive is needed. Tomorrow there will also be the mobilizations of the unions worried about the crisis of this sector which is not only an Italian crisis, it is a European crisis”. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, speaking to the press at the end of the EU socialists’ meeting in Brussels. “And if it is a European crisis, a European fund is needed; We put it in place on social safety nets during the pandemic. Today the car sector is in difficulty, it should not be left alone, it must be accompanied by hand to hand to innovation so as not to hoist the white flag compared to competition with China or with other great players “.

Here it is, the silver bullet to manage the European automotive crisis, how not to have thought about it before? But let’s see in detail what sure was, what it was for and how it was structured. From the European Commission website we can read:

The temporary support to mitigate the risks of unemployment in emergency (sure) has mobilized significant financial means to combat the negative economic and social consequences of the Coronavirus epidemic. It could provide financial assistance of up to 100 billion euros in the form of loans granted to favorable conditions by the EU to the Member States affected to meet the sudden increases in public spending for the preservation of employment. Sure was a crucial element of the global EU strategy to protect citizens and mitigate the severely negative socio-economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Conjunctural tool for structural crisis

As you can see, the prerequisite is an exceptional and temporary condition, the preservation of employment pending the pandemic night. And so it went. Would you work applied to a sector, the automotive, which will necessarily have to go through structural labor reductions, as the recent agreement between Volkswagen and trade unions shows? This is a rhetorical question, of course. The answer is negative.

But how did the Sire act? Always from the Commission website:

In particular, the Sure tool has performed the second line of defense, supporting short -term work patterns and similar measures, to help member states protect jobs and therefore employees and self -employed workers against the risk of unemployment and loss of income. In accessory, Sure could also finance some health measures, in particular in the workplace, used to guarantee a safe return to normal economic activity.

As you can see, everything is around the notion of temporary emergency, certainly not of structural transformation of the economic sector. But how was it structured for financial covers?

The loans granted to the Member States as part of the Sure tool were supported by a system of voluntary guarantees by the Member States. The contribution of each Member State to the overall amount of the guarantee corresponds to its relative fee in the total gross national income (GNI) of the European Union, based on the Budget of the EU of 2020.

The cost was that of the credit risk of the Commission, therefore Massimo Rating. This has allowed countries like ours to save on the rate of the new contract debt. Today the conditions have changed significantly: the BTP spread has fallen a lot, the debt of the EU commission costs on secondary markets more than that issued by individual countries, with the Italian exception. So the convenience is missing to issue debt because the tangible benefit of mutualization is missing.

Reiterating that here we do not speak of temporary emergency measures but of renovation of a production sector, with reduction of staff. Unless Schlein hypothesized to use a sort of sure to pay subsidies to the purchases of electric cars, which would be demented, to use it mildly.

It would mainly serve the Germans

But let’s also admit that something similar to the Sire is born: who would it be needed? Especially to the German industry, of course. France and Italy would follow among the beneficiaries. Our country especially for the induced, at least that inserted in the German chain. It would be a matter of paying the extraordinary layoffs to the employees of the Stellantis plants around the country but also to the German workers, who are many more than the Italian ones.

It would therefore be an Italian subsidy to the German industry, given that it would not serve because it is not a matter of preserving places in a transitory emergency but of renovating a sector, that is, letting go personal and change its qualitative composition. But it is no coincidence that the decent outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in recent days has released the indiscretion that he would have proposed this measure to the commission, obtaining an interest to deepen, that however he does not deny anyone. A small electoral spin by a “condemned” is a venial sin, after all.

To make it short, once again the Italians stand out for their inherent and inability to understand what we are talking about. You need to empty the drawers, show that you are in political life, conceal your political electroencephalogram, not particularly flickering. And here is the sure, which has the same function as the health MES, which Renzi and Calenda obsessively spined to finance especially current health expenditure (“We take more doctors and nurses!”), When the measure was already serenely pushed. We are made like this, we Italians.

And I am not surprised by the reaction of the MEP of the M5S, who have unchanged by accusing Schlein of plagiarism, that the proposal of the Sire is them and last October, that the group of socialists has rejected it and now the secretary of the Democratic Party is trying to try to

(…) Obictions to appropriate it, silently silent and the merits of others. Schlein often repeats that he is stubbornly unitary, well! However, this vocation must be pursued with correctness, respect for the other opposition forces and recognizing with intellectual honesty that the authorship of this proposal belongs to the 5 Star Movement.

As you can see, we are in full Gnegné mode but above all we are faced with a clash between brains of repeating or in any case of subjects with large training debts. Just something to claim with pride, in fact, because it is the distinctive sign of pentastellate policies. It is not surprising that Schlein’s so -called movementism may feed on initiatives that only confirm the Italian dysfunctional illiteracy. A bit like asking to cut excise duties using environmentally harmful subsidies as a coverage.

