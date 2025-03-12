Elodie: “I am a dangerous game a muse, but in life I feel more director”

Dangerous game by Lucio Pellegrini is a thriller set in the art world. Elodie here interprets Giada, a dancer with a dark past married to Carlo Parisi, the character of Adriano Giannini, a very affirmed art critic. Peter Drago, an interpreted Edoardo Scarpetta, aspiring artist apparently hidden by the establishment, will upset their union. A film that also revolves around what can be sacrificed for art. “I live on my job, I sacrificed everything for my work” says Scarpetta. But Elodie disagrees and claims to have managed to reconcile work and private life. In the film the singer is at the center of a love triangle that sees her in the role of Musa even if she, she says, is not at all: “I do everything” he said. And when Pellegrini tells her that perhaps she is more director than Musa, she is at the game. Who knows that in the future we will not see it even behind the camera.

Dangerous game has been in theaters from March 13th.