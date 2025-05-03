Elodie unleashes in the new album "You love me you hate me". Here are the songs not to be missed

Elodie unleashes in the new album “you love me hate me”. Here are the songs not to be missed





Remember “Ok.Respira”, Elodie’s album released from 2023 and containing – among other songs – “Pazza Musica”, “Vertigo” and “Bathroom at midnight”? Forget everything. And also forget “This is Elodie”, the 2020 album in which Elodie had confronted each other with more intimate and personal songs as “basically not” or “far”. Now, with “I love me I hate me” (his latest album, available from Friday 2 May), arrives a different project.

This represents something positive since he confirms the evolution of a singer who – as “friends” onwards – has been able to reinvent himself several times, in a continuous metamorphosis that has also resulted in other forms of art (cinema for example). On the other hand, however, there is the feeling that it is a record project born more from a concrete necessity (i.e. the two expected stages in the stadiums: in Milan on June 8 and Naples on the 12th of the same month) than from a need to communicate something incisive.

The best songs of Elodie’s new album

To be clear, the songs that work are there. For example: “Muah”, “I love me I hate me”, the Sanremo “forget at 7”, the duet with Tiziano Ferro on the notes of “feeling” and the hit “Black Nirvana”. Overall, it could be assumed that postponing the launch of the disc to the autumn season, after a summer of further maturation and with the addition of a couple of ballads designed to enhance the expressive abilities of the interpreter, would have been a very effective strategy.

“This is my most personal and authentic album”, the words of Elodie

“It’s my most personal and authentic album,” said Elodie. Then he assured: “It is the project in which I put myself more naked, without filters. I put everything inside: my fragility, my strength, my anger and my sensuality. I wanted to give space to all my facets, without filters. But this I have always tried to do it and I hope that people have understood it”. Finally he concluded: “Inside there are my nights, the contradictions that I carry inside me and my idea of ​​love: imperfect, chaotic, but always sincere. I hope that anyone who listens to the album can reflect, dance, cry and feel more understood”.

The record lends itself a lot to the ball. Difficult to stay still listening to it. The Arabeggiant sounds in the early bars of hatred chemical love, the first trace of the disc. The song is able to drop the listener in an almost dreamlike climate. In “Muah”, on the other hand, the lightest and at the same time sensual Elodie side comes out. Easy to imagine that it will be among the most anticipated songs (of the album) to see live: “Now I’m the only one”, sings Elodie. Just the only one perhaps not, but among the few Italian singers at the height of the international pop-stars absolutely yes. So “play” and dance with “I love me you hate me”.

Dangerous game with Elodie is a thriller that starts with good ideas but does not convince

Very true, Elodie: “I’m fine with little. I could live without my job”

The disc tracklist

1. Hate chemical love

produced by wolvs

2. Thaurus

produced by B-Croma, chef P

3. 1 hour

produced by Lvnar

4. Again

produced by Lvnar

5. You love me hate me

Produced by Dardust, Crypo

6. Black heart

produced by cryst

7. Forget at 7

Produced by Hunter / Game

8. Black Nirvana

produced by Ithaca

9. Muah

Produced by Simon Says!

10. Feeling feat. Tiziano Ferro

Product from Golden Years

11. Capo feat. Lorenzza

Product from Golden Years

12. Rare

produced by Matteo Cantaluppi