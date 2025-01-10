Elon Musk interviews the AfD leader. “Hitler? A communist. Merkel ruined Germany”

For seventy-five minutes, Elon Musk wore the journalist’s shoes. Deployed, obviously. In the long-awaited virtual chat on can save Germany.” The AfD leader has once again received explicit support from the richest man on Earth, who for weeks has intervened in German politics (and not only) with harsh criticism of the chancellor and the president.

Musk against everyone: this is how Trump spreads the word in Europe (and beyond)

During the interview on social media with the AfD leader yesterday, Musk advised Germans to vote for the far-right party in the next general elections scheduled for February 23, second in the polls with 21.5 percent, behind only to the conservative CDU/CSU. On the other hand, for Musk there is nothing scandalous in the AfD’s positions, which are simply “common sense”.

“Hitler was a communist”

During the conversation, various topics were touched on, from energy policy to education, to the common desire to cut German bureaucracy and prevent illegal immigration to the defense of freedom of expression. To Musk’s concerns about limiting free speech in Germany and other countries, Weidel stated that: “Hitler did this. The National Socialists were socialists. Hitler was communist” because he nationalized companies. “Calling Hitler as right-wing and conservative was the biggest mistake in history,” Weidel added. The AfD, classified as a right-wing extremist party, is “the exact opposite: libertarian, conservative”. Criticism of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip demonstrates that true anti-Semitism is found “on the left”. For Weidel, the AfD guarantees “the only protection for Jews in Germany”. Viewed by Musk, Weidel is a “reasonable” political figure. She couldn’t appear more satisfied: she said that she was “not used to speaking so freely”, since the mainstream media in Germany only “paraphrase” the party’s voices by branding them as “extremist”.

Chancellor Scholz’s government has lost the trust of Parliament: Germany goes to the vote

Musk and Weidel appeared to agree on everything, including the need to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking on the issue, the billionaire, who will soon have a leading role in the US government, said: “President Trump will resolve that conflict very quickly.” Weidel, however, admitted that he does not have a plan in mind to end the conflict in Ukraine. “We hope that your government ends the war in Ukraine,” he said, posing the question to his interlocutor and asking him what a path forward could be for Trump. Musk remained cautious, saying only that there is a “resolution.”

“Chancellor Merkel was a ruin for Germany”

The chancellor candidate called the traffic light government “ridiculous”. “Angela Merkel was the first green chancellor and she ruined the country,” she said at the start, followed by 200,000 users. “An industrial country cannot run if it only runs on solar and wind energy if there is no sun and wind.” Here the visionary entrepreneur replied, admitting that he is actually “a big fan of energy sources like that”. The addition, however, was yet another blow to the policies of recent years in Germany: “The solution would be renewables and a lot of nuclear” for the head of Tesla, which has a large plant in Brandenburg.

The virtual meeting between Musk and Weidel was held in the wake of criticism over the US billionaire’s support for far-right and anti-establishment parties across Europe and accusations of meddling in the German election campaign.