Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants Its Chip Into Second Patient’s Brain: The Results

Credit: Neuralink



After the overall positive results on its first human patient, Noland Arbaugh, as already anticipated last month Neuralink has extended the testing of its BCIs (Brain-Computer Interface) to a second patient, Alexwhich has been installed in the skullLink system. The operation, conducted at the Barrow Neurological Institute, was successful and the patient was discharged the following day. Neuralink, in an official post, announced that thanks to the BCI Alex was able to significantly improve his ability to play video games and began learning how to use computer-aided design (CAD) software to design 3D objects.

The good results give hope to those who, being affected by tetraplegia, hope to regain part of their autonomy. Alex himself, in describing his experience with the Neuralink chip that was implanted in his brain, was more than satisfied with the results obtained and stated: «I’m already very impressed with how it works».

Alex managed to control the cursor with his mind in less than 5 minutes

According to Neuralink, «From the first moment Alex plugged his Link into his computer, it took him less than 5 minutes to start controlling a cursor with your mind“. Similar to what happened with Noland, the first participant in Neuralink’s PRIME program, Alex also managed to beat the previous world record for brain-computer interface cursor control with a non-Neuralink device on the first day of using the Link. After the first research session, the patient continued to test the chip’s capabilities independently for his personal activities.

Since he worked as an automotive technician before his spinal cord injury that disabled him, Alex has 3D design skills. For this reason, among the first tasks he performed once the Link was implanted in his brain, he tried using computer-aided design software, and on his second day of using the Link, he successfully managed to use Fusion 360 CAD software designing a custom mount for his Neuralink charger, as documented in the following video.

Alex was particularly happy to be back to designing 3D objects and in this regard he said:

Taking an idea, turning it into a design, and actually having a physical object as the finished product makes me feel like I’m building again of things.

The Future of BCI Interfaces According to Neuralink

While Neuralink has achieved good results with patients Noland and Alex, it still has a lot of work to do to make its technologies useful in combating disabilities of various kinds. Regarding the future of BCI interfaces and the progress its researchers hope for, Neuralink said: