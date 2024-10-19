Emilia-Romagna on red alert due to river floods: which areas are most affected

These are gray days in every sense for theEmilia Romagnawhich is back in Red alert due to the floods of the rivers, and that he still has a weekend of heavy rain. Specifically, the areas in red are the mountains, hills and plains of the Bolognese area, the central plain areas (Modena, Reggio Emilia and Parma) and the Romagna basins, in particular on the low hills.

After the rainfall that occurred during the night between 17 and 18 October which caused floods on the Idice, Panaro, Sillaro, Reno and Secchia rivers (the last two have levels above the orange threshold) and 90 interventions by firefighters in less than 48 hourstoday, Saturday 19 Octoberprecipitation is also associated with thunder showers of moderate/strong intensity (according to forecasts, peaks of over 100 mm of rain may fall again), which will inevitably lead to increases in the hydrometric levels of the regional basins already hit hard in recent days with the possibility of new flooding and/or flooding. Furthermore, in the central-western plain the transit of the Po flood with levels above threshold 1 (ordinary criticality).

In addition to the rivers there is also particular attention to the hilly and mountainous areas characterized by more fragile hydrogeological conditions, which could be subject to landslides and runoffs. I am indeed in orange the Romagna basins in the mountain and high hill areas, but also the mountain and hill basins of central Emilia and those of the low hills and plains of Parma and Piacenza. The areas in yellow instead, they are those of the coast and the plain of Ferrara, and the mountainous and hilly areas of Parma and Piacenza.

The Emilia-Romagna Weather Centerannounced in the morning worsening conditions with precipitation intensified at sea (remember, yellow alert for storms and wind), which will extend to much of the Emilia region in the next few hours.

On Saturday morning the mayor of Bagnacavallo (RA) ordered theevacuation of citizens residing in Traversara and Boncellinoalthough river floods expected this afternoon should not exceed level 3.

According to current forecasts precipitation will tend to decrease on Sunday 20 October, but traffic will continue to be complicated, especially in areas subject to floods: the appeal of the Civil Protection is to stay informed and be alert to possible rapid increases of waterways (including canals and ditches). To stay updated on the weather situation, we recommend consulting the Weather Alert of the Emilia-Romagna Region.