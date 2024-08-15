Emily in Paris 4, Part 2: When Are the Last Five Episodes Coming Out?

Emily in Paris is back on Netflix with its fourth installment. This is a highly anticipated season, especially after the shocking finale of season 3 that left everyone speechless. But if you think you can watch all the episodes of season 4 together, unfortunately, you will have to wait because Netflix has decided to divide Emily in Paris 4 into two parts. When will the last five episodes be released? We will reveal it to you now.

The final five episodes of Emily in Paris 4 will be released on Netflix on September 12, 2024.

Emily in Paris 4: the plot

Emily is reeling from the shocking events of Camille and Gabriel’s disastrous marriage. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s ex is pregnant and Alfie’s worst fears about her and the chef are confirmed. At work, Sylvie must resolve a thorny dilemma from the past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when money runs out, they must scramble to save money. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to reach the Michelin star goal, but two big secrets threaten to shatter all their dreams.

