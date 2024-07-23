Emily in Paris 4, the trailer, the renewed cast, the previews and when it comes out

After much anticipation, the official trailer for Emily in Paris 4 has arrived! And not only that, because Netflix has also announced all the new entries in the cast of the series and there are also two Italian actors. The Netflix romantic series with Lily Collins, in the role of the American in Paris, will return earlier than expected and its new season will be divided into two parts. Created by the creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star, this series is one of the most anticipated and appreciated by the audience of the streaming platform. An enchanting romantic story that is always ready to entertain, excite and dream with the gripping story of the life of an American in Paris and her love and professional crises. Since the debut, in December 2022, of the third season, (almost) all traces of this series have been lost but now Netflix has decided to reveal when Emily in Paris will return to the small screen.

Emily in Paris 4: The New Cast Entries from Raoul Bova to Eugenio Franceschini

Raoul Bova enters the series as Giancarlo, a charming, confident and successful Roman advertising director, Sylvie’s former film teacher. Eugenio Franceschini plays Marcello: originally from Rome, direct and confident, Marcello values ​​simplicity, is down-to-earth but never flashy, faithful to the roots of the family business.

The cast also includes Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Laurent’s 20-year-old daughter from a past relationship who has just moved from New York to Paris to start her career. Her bright, enthusiastic demeanor endears her to Emily, who is thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities could end up complicating Emily’s life, both professionally and personally.

Rupert Everett (Napoleon, My Policeman, The Happy Prince) is Giorgio Barbieri, the owner of an interior design firm in Rome who makes a point of knowing everyone’s business and being the life of every party. He has been friends with Sylvie for decades.

Finally, Anna Galiena plays Antonia Muratori, Marcello’s mother, matriarch of the Muratori family and head of the family business. Antonia leads the community that makes up their small town and takes care of those who live and work there. Even in uncertain times, Antonia is committed to staying true to the soul of the company.

When is Emily in Paris 4 coming out on Netflix?

Emily in Paris 4 will be released on Netflix in two parts. The first on August 15 and the second on September 12, 2024.

Emily in Paris: How did season 3 end?

(SPOILER ALERT!)

Let’s start with a little recap of the previous season finale to imagine what we could expect from the new episodes of Emily in Paris. As we left off in the finale of Emily in Paris 3? With a nice twist: Camille is pregnant and expecting a child by Gabriel even though the two broke up just before the wedding because she fell in love with another woman and admitted that she only got back together with him to prove to Emily that she had won.

And while they were at their wedding ceremony, in front of friends and family, Camille shouted at Gabriel that he is in love with Emily and that everyone sees it and, hearing these words, Alfie, Emily’s new boyfriend, left her and went away disappointed. Although now the ground for a relationship between the American and the chef seems to be clear, a new obstacle appears, the child that Camille is expecting from Gabriel. What will happen now?

Will the two try to get together? We’ll just have to wait for the new season to find out. In the meantime, Mindy has been accepted as a Eurovision contestant alongside her ex-boyfriend, Gabiel has earned a Michelin star for his new restaurant, Sylvie is back with her ex-husband, and Madeline, after giving birth to her baby, Jack, in Paris, has returned to Chicago alone after Emily chose to work in Sylvie’s new company alongside Julien (who, however, now wants to leave the company) and Luc.

Emily in Paris 4: the plot

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s failed marriage, Emily is devastated: she has strong feelings for two different men, but now Gabriel is pregnant with his ex’s child, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At the agency, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau faces personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run out they are forced to cut corners. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together to achieve a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to jeopardize everything they’ve dreamed of.

Emily in Paris 4 Trailer