Emily in Paris Made a Tourist Mistake in Rome. A Local Expert Explains How to Be a Respectful Visitor

Rome, a city where ancient history meets vibrant modern life, is gearing up for an extraordinary Jubilee year in 2025. As the Eternal City prepares to welcome an influx of visitors, it’s crucial for tourists to navigate its treasures respectfully. This becomes even more pertinent with popular culture spotlighting Rome, notably through Netflix’s hit series Emily in Paris. In the show’s latest season, the protagonist, Emily, makes a notable faux pas that has sparked discussions among locals and travelers alike. Here’s a look at Emily’s mistake and expert advice on how to enjoy Rome responsibly.

What Tourist Behavior Can Get You a Fine in Rome?

In Emily in Paris, the titular character relocates to Rome for the fifth season, bringing her quirky antics with her. In one memorable scene, Emily and her Italian beau decide to relax on the famed Spanish Steps, known locally as the Escalier de la Trinité-des-Monts. While this picturesque spot is a must-visit for many, sitting on the steps is strictly prohibited. Since 2019, authorities have enforced this rule to preserve the site’s integrity and prevent wear and tear from constant use.

Local officials patrol the area diligently, equipped with high-visibility vests and whistles, ready to issue fines up to €250 for violations. Emily’s carefree decision to lounge on the steps serves as a cautionary tale for tourists: always be aware of local regulations to avoid hefty fines and respect the city’s heritage.

How to Be a Respectful Tourist in Rome

Rome isn’t just another tourist destination; it’s an open-air museum with countless historical landmarks that require careful preservation. To ensure a positive experience for both visitors and residents, here are some tips on how to be a respectful tourist:

Follow Local Rules: Whether it’s no sitting on certain steps or designated areas for photography, adhering to posted guidelines helps maintain the city’s beauty.

Why Tourists Should Pay Attention to Their Attire in Rome

When visiting religious sites in Rome, dress codes are strictly enforced to maintain the sanctity of these places. For example, visitors are required to cover their shoulders and knees when entering churches. This means no tank tops, shorts, or short skirts. Failing to comply can result in denied entry or fines, ensuring that all patrons show the necessary respect.

Moreover, dressing appropriately in public spaces reflects cultural sensitivity and enhances the overall experience. Wearing modest attire not only aligns with local customs but also helps tourists feel more comfortable and welcomed in the community.

How to Avoid Contributing to Overcrowding in Rome

Rome’s popularity, especially highlighted by shows like Emily in Paris, can lead to overcrowded attractions. To help mitigate this issue, consider the following strategies:

Visit Off-Peak Times: Early mornings or late afternoons often see fewer crowds, allowing for a more relaxed exploration of popular sites.

Local guide Dino Margiotta emphasizes the importance of exploring beyond the main attractions: “Rome is not just the Colosseum or the Trevi Fountain; there are countless other sites that offer a richer and more authentic experience while helping to ease the pressure on the most visited spots.”

How to Improve the Visitor Experience in Rome

Creating a memorable and respectful visit to Rome involves more than just adhering to rules—it’s about immersing yourself in the city’s culture and heritage. Here are some ways to enhance your experience:

Plan Ahead: Research and book tickets for major attractions in advance to avoid long lines and ensure entry during less busy times.

Dino Margiotta advises, “Take the time to explore Rome’s culinary scene. Whether it’s a quaint trattoria or a bustling street food market, experiencing local food is a delightful way to connect with the city.”

Final Thoughts: Embrace Rome’s Richness Respectfully

Rome’s Jubilee year in 2025 is set to be a spectacular event, attracting millions of visitors eager to witness its splendor. By following local guidelines, respecting cultural norms, and exploring responsibly, tourists can enjoy the city’s magnificence while preserving its historical treasures. Emily’s mishap in Emily in Paris serves as a friendly reminder: being a respectful visitor not only enhances your experience but also contributes to the well-being of Rome’s vibrant community.

As you plan your trip, remember that Rome is a city of enduring beauty and profound history. Embrace its wonders with respect and mindfulness, and your journey will be as enriching as it is unforgettable.