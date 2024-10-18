Emily in Paris Season 4: This Scene in Rome with Lily Collins Was Illegal and Could Have Cost Netflix Big

Season 4 of Emily in Paris has taken our beloved marketing maven, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, beyond the picturesque streets of Paris to the enchanting city of Rome. Alongside her new flame, Marcello, Emily immerses herself in the Roman way of life, indulging in romantic escapades and iconic tourist activities. However, in the midst of all the romance and adventure, Emily unknowingly breaks a local law—a misstep that could have landed Netflix in hot water.

A Roman Holiday with a Risky Twist

In the latest season, Emily and Marcello embark on a classic Roman holiday. They zip around the Colosseum on a scooter, toss coins into the Trevi Fountain, and take in the breathtaking views from the Spanish Steps. Their journey is a dreamy montage of love and exploration, capturing the essence of Rome’s timeless allure.

However, not everything they do is by the book. In one particular scene, the couple decides to sit and relax on the famous Spanish Steps (Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti), sharing a tender moment. While this might seem innocent, it actually goes against a local ordinance aimed at preserving the historic landmark.

The Spanish Steps: A No-Sit Zone

Since 2019, Rome has enforced strict regulations prohibiting people from sitting, eating, or causing any obstruction on the Spanish Steps. This measure was implemented to protect the UNESCO World Heritage site from damage and to manage the overwhelming flow of tourists that visit each year.

Fines for violating this rule can reach up to 400 euros. The city authorities are quite serious about maintaining the decorum and preservation of their cherished monuments. By filming a scene where Emily and Marcello sit on the steps, the production inadvertently showcased an illegal act, potentially encouraging visitors to do the same.

Netflix’s Close Call with Italian Authorities

Had local officials taken issue with the scene, Netflix could have faced significant penalties or been required to edit the episode. Filming permits in historical sites like Rome often come with stringent guidelines, and productions are expected to adhere to local laws and customs.

It’s not the first time Emily in Paris has faced criticism for its portrayal of European cities. In previous seasons, the show has been called out for certain inaccuracies and clichés regarding Parisian life. This latest oversight in Rome adds to the list of cultural faux pas that the series has been noted for.

A Lesson in Cultural Sensitivity

While the series is beloved for its romantic escapism and fashionable flair, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting local laws and traditions, especially when showcasing real-world locations that hold historical and cultural significance.

For fans planning their own trips to Rome, it’s a good idea to admire the Spanish Steps from a standing position and avoid replicating Emily and Marcello’s cozy scene. Respecting such guidelines helps preserve these landmarks for future generations to enjoy.

The Ongoing Adventures of Emily Cooper

Despite this hiccup, Emily in Paris continues to charm audiences with its blend of romance, comedy, and style. The show’s foray into Rome has opened up new avenues for storytelling and character development, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating what’s next for Emily and her entourage.

As the series progresses, perhaps the production team will take greater care in portraying the cities that serve as its stunning backdrops, ensuring that they honor local customs and regulations.

So, while Emily’s Italian adventure brought us delightful moments and a fresh setting, it also highlighted the importance of cultural awareness—even in fiction. It’s a small misstep in an otherwise enchanting journey, but one that carries a valuable message about the responsibilities that come with global storytelling.