The Last of Us Season 2: First Trailer Released for the Return of the Cult Classic Series

The highly anticipated second season of The Last of Us on HBO has finally revealed its first trailer, and it’s bound to stir up emotions, especially for fans who have played the game. With The Last of Us video game being one of Sony’s most successful titles, its adaptation into a television series was met with great enthusiasm—and plenty of discussion. Now, the show’s creators, Neil Druckmann (the game’s original writer) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), are ready to delve into the next chapter of the story, based on The Last of Us Part II.

The new trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the journey that lies ahead, but with more questions than answers.

What Will Season 2 Cover?

While fans are eager to know exactly how much of the game’s storyline will be covered in this second season, the trailer keeps things ambiguous. The showrunners have previously mentioned that they plan to spread out the events of The Last of Us Part II over several seasons, but the trailer doesn’t give us much clarity on what part of the story will unfold first.

That being said, we do catch sight of the main characters, with Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) returning, along with some new faces: Dina (Isabela Merced), Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), the latter being a central figure in this next chapter of the saga.

Familiar Scenes and Emotional Clues

Fans of the game will immediately recognize certain scenes and environments in the trailer, such as the snow-covered town of Jackson, a significant setting in the early part of The Last of Us Part II. There are also subtle nods to key moments in the game, like a close-up of a guitar—an image that carries deep emotional weight for those familiar with the story.

Despite these visual hints, the trailer maintains an air of mystery, leaving fans eagerly speculating about how closely the show will follow the game’s devastating and controversial narrative.

When Will Season 2 Premiere?

No exact release date has been given yet, but HBO has confirmed that Season 2 will consist of seven episodes and is expected to debut in 2025. The show will air on Max, HBO and Warner’s streaming service, which will also be available in France.

For those who have already played The Last of Us Part II, the challenge now is to keep quiet and avoid spoiling any of the heart-wrenching twists that are sure to unfold in the upcoming season. As the show’s fan base grows, the emotional stakes are higher than ever, and viewers—both gamers and newcomers—are bracing themselves for what’s to come.

One thing’s for certain: Season 2 will once again capture the haunting beauty and emotional complexity that has made The Last of Us a phenomenon, both on-screen and in the gaming world.