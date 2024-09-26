The Last of Us 2, the first trailer for the new season of the HBO series has been released

The second season of The Last of Us is coming, the HBO TV series inspired by the famous video game developed by Naughty Dog for PlayStation. Like the first season, The Last of Us 2 will also be released in Italy on TV on Sky and in streaming on NOW. Here are all the previews on the plot, cast and release period, and the teaser trailer for The Last of Us 2, published on the occasion of “The Last of Us Day” (September 26 is the day in which the Cordyceps virus triggered the events of the story).

What is The Last of Us 2 about?

In this second chapter of the series, after five years of peace following the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) past catches up with them, dragging them into conflict with each other and into a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us 2 Cast

Season two stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, along with Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. Previously announced newcomers to the cast include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara guest stars in the new season.

The Last of Us is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells. Production companies: PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.

The teaser trailer for The Last of Us 2









Spot





When is The Last of Us 2 coming out?

The new season will be released in 2025, but no specific date has been announced yet.