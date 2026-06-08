Fire in Pisa at Delca Energy in Lugnano, flames and smoke from the plastic material company: Arpa on site

The fire broke out in the Delca Energy company in Lugnano, in the province of Pisa. Credit: Fire Brigade



inThere’s a big one going on fire in the factory Delca Energya company specialized in the recovery and recycling of plastic material located at Lugnanoa fraction of the municipality of Vicopisano (Pisa). The alarm went off around 9.30, with the fire generating a column of smoke visible even from several kilometers away.

Two teams immediately intervened on site Fire Brigade with four fire engines and two pump tankers, then joined by other reinforcement vehicles from the commands of Lucca, Pistoia and Livorno. Fortunately, the fire caused no injuries: in the next few hours, ARPA Toscana will carry out ground sampling to check for possible soil and water pollution.

For precautionary reasons, they were anyway employees evacuated of the nearby companies, the entire industrial area and the school of Uliveto Terme and Cucigliana.

The Municipality of Vicopisano, together with neighboring municipalities such as Calcinaia and Cascina, have published some precautionary measures for citizens, while waiting for the ARPA data to be released: in particular, it was recommended to tkeep the windows closedespecially in the areas exposed to the column of smoke towards Pisa, to turn off air conditioners and ventilation systems which use air coming from outside and from limit outdoor activities.

To allow the shutdown operations to be carried out, it was also modified temporarily there traffic: the Municipal Police closed the transit of cars and vehicles on the Vicarese provincial road between Caprona and Lugnano, from the roundabout of the Bridge between Lugnano and Cascina, diverting traffic towards Vicopisano. Likewise, vehicles arriving in Caprona will find a blockade towards Uliveto Terme.

At the moment, the causes of the fire they still remain fire: according to the testimonies of some employees, among the hypotheses the possibility of aself-ignition of the plastic material. The fire, however, is only affecting the warehouse part and not the production area.

The problem at the moment concerns the risk of collapse of the storage shed, due to the high temperatures generated by the flames. The situation remains under development.