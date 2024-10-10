The Devil’s Hour 2: plot, trailer and release date of the new season of the Prime Video thriller series

Two years after the first season, The Devil’s Hour, the British thriller TV series from Prime Video with Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi (and Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster), returns with new episodes. Here are all the previews on the release date, cast and plot, and the trailer for The Devil’s Hour 2.

What The Devil’s Hour 2 is about

The second season of The Devil’s Hour finds Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon (Peter Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt an elusive monster.

Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, Detective Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel). Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is police sergeant Sam Boyd (Saffron Hocking), who was detective Lucy Chambers’ mentor in a previous life.

Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers) discovers new emotions every day and struggles to maintain balance in a reality that rejects his existence. New mysteries unfold as our stories converge in an explosive moment that will change our characters’ fates for the rest of their recurring lives.

The cast of The Devil’s Hour 2

In the second season, we find the cast formed by Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose, Informer), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who, The Thick of It), Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Meera Syal (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me ). They are joined by Saffron Hocking (Top Boy) in the new season.

The official trailer for The Devil’s Hour 2

When The Devil’s Hour 2 comes out

The Devil’s Hour 2 is out on Friday 18 October.