What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here then is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new weekend which runs from 18 to 20 October 2024.

Defense Lawyer 3 if you love legal series

If you love legal series and are a fan of Defense Lawyer you can’t miss the third season which has just been released on Netflix. The legal drama inspired by Michael Connelly’s crime novels, in fact, is on Netflix with ten new episodes that will see the charming and brilliant Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, dealing with a new and very difficult case to resolve between personal dramas, new loves and the past that comes knocking again. We anticipate, however, that this new season of Defense Lawyer seems to have missed a few beats with a story that does not shine like it once did and which perhaps has already given everything it could.

The Man Who Loved UFOs, if you like alien stories

If you are passionate about UFOs or are fascinated by the world of aliens, there is a new film on Netflix dedicated to the story of journalist José de Ze, the man responsible for the most famous stories of alien sightings on Argentine television. The film is titled “The Man Who Loved UFOs” and will keep you glued to the screen with an intriguing tale based on a true story.

Woman of the Hour if you are looking for a thriller based on a true story

One of Netflix’s new releases this weekend is the new thriller film Woman of the Hour, a true crime which marks the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick who is both in front of and behind the camera in this film. The film is inspired by a true story and tells the life of an aspiring actress in Los Angeles in the 1970s and how a serial killer who has been active for years comes into contact with her by participating in an episode of the TV show Matching Game where a single girl finds herself having to choose between three possible boyfriends. How will it end? The film unfortunately shows Kendrick’s inexperience as a director and fails to glue you to the screen. Sin.

