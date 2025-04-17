Encyclopedia of Istanbul: there is a new Turkish series on Netflix

On Netflix there is a new Turkish series. It is titled Encyclopedia of Istanbul and is ready to dive into a dramatic story that will glue you to the screen, especially if you are a fan of the Made in Türkiye titles. In recent years, Netflix has decided to focus a lot on the Turkish series, increasingly loved by the public, and on the wave of this serial and television success, a new compelling story arrives on the catalog of the streaming platform set in Istanbul. But we enter more detail to understand what awaits us from this new Turkish drama series.

Encyclopedia of Istanbul: the plot

Encyclopedia of Istanbul Follows the story of two women, Zehra and Nesrin, belonging to different generations and cultural contexts, whose desires, secrets and lies unfold in a deeply distinct way. Zehra moves to Istanbul to study at the university: it is looking for accommodation, a new life and its own identity. On the contrary, Nesrin has renounced the sense of belonging and tries to free himself almost from any link, in particular from what unites it to the city of Istanbul.

The Miglori Netflix series of 2025, so far

Encyclopedia of Istanbul: the cast

The cast of the series is composed of Helin Kandemir as Zehra, Canan Ergüder in those of Nesrin. And then there are also Kaan Miraç Sezen as Harun, Nezket Erden as Emel. Among others, the Cast also removes Tekin in the guise of Serdar and Grégory Montel are completed in Louis’s.

Encyclopedia of Istanbul: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_absfwlsnui

Encyclopedia of Istanbul: when it comes out on Netflix

The Encyclopedia series of Istanbul has been available on Netflix since April 17, 2025.

The best Turkish series on Netflix