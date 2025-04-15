Engine oil: how to read the level, when to change it and how to do it

Check and change theengine oil It is of fundamental importance in vehicles with combustion engines (petrol, diesel, LPG and methane). This liquid serves to guarantee a right lubrication of the mechanical components and guarantees that the system works optimally, limiting the energy dissipation in sources unwantedprotecting from possible corrosive phenomena metal elements and guaranteeing faster dissipation of temperatures. In extreme cases, an incorrect management of the quantity of engine oil could cause faults to the mechanical components themselves. The control of the oil level at the entire circuit is essential for the correct operation of the engine. This maintenance operation can be carried out independently or at agarage. However, there is often confusion about understanding how and when to read correctly this value.

How to understand if the engine oil is to be changed: the reading of the level with the light or manually

To read the quantity of oil inside we can find ourselves in two cases, although the procedure does not change:

In Modern cars the on -board computer tends to read a preliminary reading, notifying the need to carry out more detailed check. In some cases, access to the actual reading point is not immediate, and this can therefore request the intervention of a mechanic to have a confirmation of what is preliminarily indicated by spy . Nonetheless, the reading is then done nothing else than as in traditional systems, described below.

the on -board computer tends to read a preliminary reading, notifying the need to carry out more detailed check. In some cases, access to the actual reading point is not immediate, and this can therefore request the intervention of a mechanic to have a confirmation of what is preliminarily indicated by . Nonetheless, the reading is then done nothing else than as in traditional systems, described below. In more dated carsthis reading is not done automatically but is totally manual. It is carried out through a measurement tool present near the engine. In essence, ametallic rod it is immersed in depth up to the oil cupthat is, the internal container where the same deposits when the machine is firm and therefore the engine does not turn. This auction is graduated, in particular it has Two notches which indicate the maximum level and minimum oil that can be had in the cup. So, since the oil is a very viscous liquidit happens that if we parade this auction, part of the oil present will remain roughly adhering to the auction itself, making us easily identify visually where the maximum level of oil adhering to the measurement auction lies. From here it is simple: if this level is below the minimum notch, then it is below the minimum limit and a rabbocco will be necessary, as the quantity of oil present is not enough for the correct functioning of the engine. Even when the level stands halfway between the minimum and the maximum, it is advisable to bring it to the upper notch.

Reading is tended to be prior cleaning of the auction with a clothto have a reading not influenced by the movements of the oil in the cup previously to the size.

Reading “hot” or “cold”

It is now necessary to understand if it is more correct to read this level when the car – or rather, the engine – is hot or cold. The engine temperature influences reading for the following reasons:

The oil yes Heats and increases in volume that is, its density decreases.

that is, its density decreases. The container that contains the oil once the machine is firm, but still hot, will also have undergone an increase in temperatures and he will also suffer a dilation.

Nonetheless, these two phenomena influence the actual practical reading of the oil level little (among other things, the two effects compensate). The important fact to consider is that making a reading immediately after turning off the engine, or even when this is on, is wrong Because in this case not all the oil on the circuit will have fallen into the cup again. The reading is false by the fact that the viscosity of the liquid slows down the descent by gravity of the same And a part of the oil still in the circle may not have yet been received in the cup at the time of measurement.

It is therefore necessary to wait a few minutes After turning off the engine, also making sure to read with thecar on a flat surface. Orientatively, you can wait for a Tens of minutesa time sufficient in most practical cases.

But because it is necessary to change it If in fact this is always reused during the motor operating process?

How to change the engine oil alone and when to do it

The rabbocco more needed because there may be physiological liquid losses that, over time and to spend km, can accumulate and become important, although the single episode of loss is in a negligible substance. These losses are due, for example, to not perfect sealing seal of the circuit and to the involuntary combustion of oil in the piston lubrication process.

Furthermore, by increasing the km traveled, the cycles that the oil makes in the lubrication process are increasing: the same carries behind during each cycle one series of impurities which are generated by the progressive degradation of the mechanical components of the engine and the quality of the fuel. The oil therefore becomes ineffective for its purpose and must be changed in its entirety. The change of the engine oil can be done alone or in the workshop. That is, it goes The oil cup emptied and the engine oil darkened with a product of quality and quantity relevant to the engine in which we are inserting it.

Usually, the information on the type and quantity of oil is indicated by the car manufacturer, as well as the km that can be traveled on average before making a complete change. However, a coarse indication is that of make a complete gearbox oriented every 10 000/15 000 km.