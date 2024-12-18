Enough of citizen’s income and cuts to reception, Merz’s plan for the new Germany

Fewer migrants and asylum seekers, cuts to the “citizen’s income” and more powerful weapons for Ukraine. These are the pillars on which Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German Christian Democrats who is ahead in the polls ahead of the next elections in Germany, will build his electoral campaign. Merz, described at home as an intransigent conservative, is destined to take up the legacy of the social democrat Olaf Scholz, at the helm of the country from 2021. The axis of the German centre-right has moved decidedly further to the right, with Merz promising to return to guaranteeing a “reliable, predictable and calculable” government.

The CDU aims to gather the votes of those disappointed by the “traffic light coalition”, which collapsed under the weight of the conflicts between social democrats, greens and liberals. At the same time he intends to steal support from the far-right Alternative for Deutschland (AfD). The party, under investigation for neo-Nazi sympathies attributed to some of its leading exponents, achieved important results in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in the latest regional elections. The polls could reserve quite a few surprises, with a German population less confident in Europe and at risk of being overwhelmed by the crises of some of its industrial giants such as Volkswagen and Thyssen Krupp.

When to vote in Germany in 2025

After the vote of confidence lost by Olaf Scholz, Germany is officially heading towards the polls. The date to mark on the calendar is February 23rd. The German election campaign officially began with the presentation of the manifesto of the Christian Union (CDU/CSU) alliance by opposition leader Friedrich Merz. The centre-right exponent swore to the voters to bring back to the country the harmony so missed by the Germans. To do so, the former banker focuses on some classic right-wing themes (migration, defense and welfare cuts), also moving away from the direction previously indicated by the former party leader Angela Merkel, who for 16 years governed a country that was a symbol of well-being for all of Europe.

The German centre-right’s proposals on migrants

On the topic of migrants, the German center-right is calling for a more restrictive asylum policy, together with a freeze on admissions of asylum seekers at the border. The proposals risk conflicting with existing European Union law. Under the Geneva Convention, EU countries are required to examine asylum applications once an applicant is on European soil. Only in cases where asylum seekers pose a public danger can border officials refuse their entry.

How the Franco-German crisis can harm Europe

In recent years, however, Brussels has turned a blind eye to the rejections implemented for example by Greece and Croatia and has shown itself willing to evaluate “alternative solutions”, such as the centers in Albania built by Giorgia Meloni. Another point of the CDU manifesto: the abolition of subsidiary protection for asylum seekers, also sanctioned by European law under the Geneva Convention. The party also says it wants to designate more countries as “safe” so it can expel migrants more quickly. Finally, he proposes eliminating the possibility of the “double passport” currently enjoyed by immigrants. Merz is counting on the support of Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, to realize his plans and promote a change in European law.

Tax cuts and “debt brake” to win elections

Along with the hard line on migration, the CDU is focusing on tax cuts. In addition to accusing the recently fallen government of having dragged the country into “recession”, the center-right proposes to reduce corporate tax to 25% and abolish the solidarity tax. It also intends to increase the maximum tax rate to 80 thousand euros and reduce VAT in the catering sector. Above all, the CDU says it is ready to maintain the “debt brake”, which strictly limits the public deficit. When he was head of the government, Scholz had asked on several occasions to reform the brake, but this choice widened the rift with the other members of the coalition, in particular with the liberals.

Merz also intends to introduce a new “basic security” system to replace the current one, which provides for the attribution of a minimum of 402 euros per month to the unemployed. The idea is to reduce the number of people who are entitled to this sort of “citizen’s income”, investing more money in those who are actively looking for work, also supporting them with language courses and improving the efficiency of job search centers. On the subject of security, Merz proposed installing video cameras and facial recognition software in the country’s “hot spots and danger spots”, clearing out mosques where “hatred and anti-Semitism” are practiced. He then lashed out against extremism of both the left and the right.

Merz promises Kiev Taurus missiles

Foreign policy instead sees the CDU oriented towards more decisive military support towards Ukraine. On social media a few weeks ago Merz promised that once he becomes chancellor he will immediately send Taurus missiles to Kiev, in order to hit Russian targets beyond the Ukrainian borders. The elimination of restrictions on the use of weapons against Russia marks another departure from the prudent attitude adopted by Scholz during these two and a half years of conflict. At the press conference, however, Merz clarified that a country at war could not become a member of NATO. His support for Kiev is unwavering, but also pragmatic. The CDU/CSU is currently hovering around 30%. In order to govern he will still need another party to support him and Scholz’s SPD could then once again become an ally rather than an enemy.