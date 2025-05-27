Enough with the restrictions on weapons provided to Ukraine: Kiev will also be able to hit Russia

Western countries have now decided to eliminate all the restrictions they had imposed on Kiev on the use of their weapons in the war against Russia by Vladimir Putin. Germany is only the last government to have given its green light to Ukraine to use her armaments to directly attack the territory of the Federation.

Raising the limitations on long -range weapons is “necessary” because only in this way Ukrainian “can really defend against the attacker,” said Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a press conference in Finland with the Finnish premier Patteri Orpo,

Enough restrictions

“There are no more flow restrictions for the weapons provided to Ukraine, neither by the British, nor the French, nor on our part, nor the Americans,” the German leader had announced yesterday, although he did not specify if Berlin provided long -haulus missiles Taurus, as had been committed to doing. France and Germany have decided to maintain a strategic ambiguity against Moscow and not to communicate more on their supplies of weapons to Ukraine.

“A country that can defend itself against an aggressor only on its territory does not defend itself adequately. And this defense of Ukraine now also exercises against military infrastructures located in the Russian territory”, however, said the chancellor, thus suggesting that the Taurus are part of the German equipment for “the long -haul blows against military objectives in the rear”.

The turning point

And for Volodymyr Zelensky it would be an excellent news, because the German Taurus, with a range of over 500 kilometers and a powerful newspaper, would allow Kiev to destroy the Russian logistical centers with great precision in depth behind the enemy lines.

The turning point marks a significant change in German security policy under the new center-right coalition now led by Merz’s Christian Democrats conservatives. While the previous government led by the Social Democrats of the SDP under Olaf Scholz repeatedly refused the delivery of the Taurus missiles, citing the risks of escalation, Merz reported during the election campaign to be open to delivery, provided that there was an alignment with the allies.

This condition could now be satisfied given that France and the United Kingdom have already provided long -haul/Storm Shadow -ray cruise missiles and the United States have loosened the restrictions on the use of American weapons by Ukraine near the border.

A long war

And with the negotiations mediated by the United States that seem intended for bankruptcy, Merz has foreseen that the war could last long. “The wars usually end up for economic or military exhaustion on the one hand or on both sides and in this war we are obviously still far from reaching this (situation)”, said Merz, according to which “we could have to prepare for a longer duration”, of the conflict.