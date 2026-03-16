Enron’s “The Egg”, the egg-shaped domestic nuclear reactor, doesn’t really exist: let’s debunk the hoax

A compact nuclear reactor to egg shape capable of powering a home for over 10 years without maintenance: this is the promise with which the Enronan energy company that has been active in the sector for decades, would have promoted its new product in 2020 The Egg. Too bad that… it’s one hoax! Or better said: asatirical artistic work made by the creator Connor Gaydos. But how is this possible? To clarify, let’s start from the official presentation of the product:

The presentation of the micro-reactor capable of providing energy for 10 years

In 2024 the company released a video and a series of press releases within which a new project was announced, as ambitious as it was potentially useful: The Egg. It would be a miniature nuclear reactor to be installed directly inside your home. A safe, easy to handle product that would have allowed you to save hundreds of dollars on your bill.

Internal structure of the egg. Credit: Enron



The site contains various technical information: a external covering heat resistant, pumps for cooling inside the shell and a fuel based on uranium hydride And zirconium, moderate with control bars al boron. The news soon began to bounce especially on social media, pushing many users to believe that this product was real… too bad that the truth soon came out.

The truth behind “The Egg”

The first element that made people turn up their noses was the company itself, the Enron. Here in Italy it is not very well known, but in the USA it is an energy giant… or at least, it was, given that it declared bankruptcy in 2001 and, since then, their activity officially ceased. Things only changed in 2020, when their website suddenly went back up… but not because the company had reopened its doors. Someone had simply acquired the rights to use their logo. That someone was Connor Gaydosa creator already known for spreading the hoax”Birds Aren’t Real“, a conspiracy theory that claims the birds we see are actually government drones designed to surveil us.

Warning: Connor is not naive. These are molded works satiricaldo not have the slightest claim to be truthful but only that of make fun of those who, however, believe that they are. The same goes for the egg: the underlying idea has never been to sell a product, but rather to “deceive” those who take everything they see at face value without having a critical spirit.

The “official” proof of this idea can be found on the Enron website, in the section Terms of Usewithin which it is explicitly written in capslock: