Etna continues to erupt: a new effusive mouth is open on the south-east crater at 3200 meters

Etna recorded by the Ingv webcam at 07:30 on 08/21/2025. Credit: Ingv – Etneo Observatory



Continues theeruptive activity ofEtna: as reported in the latest update of the Etneo Observatory of the Ingv, a new one has opened on the volcano effusive mouthlocated on the southern side of South-east craterat a share of about 3,200 meterswhich is feeding a lava flow directed towards the south-east.

At the same time, the effusive activity continues by the two mouths located at 3,100 meters and 2,980, as well as theStrombolian activity from the South-East crater, with the issue of Vulcanic ash that is quickly dispersing in the atmosphere.

It should be noted that these are not anomalous events, given that Etna is among the more active volcanoes of the world: the last eruption of great intensity took place last June 2ndwhen a Strombolian volcanic activity caused the collapse of part of the South-East crater, causing a different kilometer-high erupting cloud.

For the moment, however, the most advanced front is located at about 2,300 meters, upstream of the Cave of the arches. The new effusive activity was also accompanied by an increase in‘average amplitude of volcanic tremorwhich is maintained in the band of high values.

An alert remains active for the aviation Vona (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation) of orange code, which reports an ongoing eruption with limited risks and a reduced or absent emission of ashes. Catania airport, however, remains fully operational.