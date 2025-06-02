Etna, intense volcanic activity: part of the south-east crater collapses and high kilometer eruptive clouds

The unpublished images of the eruption taken by the slopes of the volcano. Credit: Buum!



THE’Etna He returned to make himself heard: the Etneo Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) has in fact confirmed that the volcano has resumed “the Strombolian activity” from the southeast crater, one of the highest points of Etna. At the moment the volcanic activity is fueling a small lava trabocco from the southern edge of the southeast crater, from which one is being poured modest lava flow towards the Valle del Bove. A collapse in the north of the south-east crater produced a pyroclastic flow originating right in the Bove valley, which gave rise to an imposing Erutive cloud of volcanic ash Various kilometers high, visible from a vast area of ​​Sicily.

It is aRelatively low volcanic elaborationduring which one is freed modest amount of energy. However, as reported by the Ingv, Strombolian explosions are to be considered “of strong intensity and almost continuous”. At the moment theCatania airport He is maintaining his activity scheduled, but theAlert for the aviation In the area it went from orange to red.

New eruption of Etna: unpublished images

During the last few hours the Little ash impact end in the locality of Piano Vetore (CT), but the forecasting model of the Ingv indicates that an eruptive cloud produced by the current activity could disperse west-south-west.

The erupting activity began during the night: from 10pm on June 1st, the INGV recorded a gradual increase the average amplitude of the volcanic tremor. Just before one in the morning, the tremor reached including values in the high intervalwhich at the moment remain high and show a tendency to increase. Starting from 1: 30, then, an increase in theInfrasonic activitylocated in the central craters area.

A second perspective of Etna’s strombic activity. Credits: Buum!



The seismic situation and the red alert for the aviation

From the point of view seismicon the other hand, the values ​​of the amplitude of the tremor “I am currently highwith a tendency to further increase “: the centerid of the trees of the tremore was located in the area of ​​the South-East crater, at an altitude of approximately 2800 meters above sea levelwhile “infrasponic activity remains high both as regards the rate of occurrence and for the energy of the events”.

One of the unpublished images of Etna’s strombic explosion. Credits: Buum!



The Etna Observatory of the Ingv has recently updated theNotice for the aviationraising theVona alert (Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation) from the orange level to redthe highest. For the moment, however, the eruptive activity of the volcano is not impacting on the operation of theInternational Airport Vincenzo Bellini from Catania and serious dangers have been reported to people or things.