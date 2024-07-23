Etna, new Strombolian eruption at the Voragine Crater with lava fountain and volcanic cloud

In the night between July 22nd and 23rdat 4:08the INGV surveillance webcams on Etna have shown the recovery of theStrombolian activity at Voragine Cratergiving life to a lava fountain and to a lava overflow at the edge of the Bocca Nuova crater. This event does not come completely unexpectedly: in the last few weeks the Sicilian volcano has already given rise to rather sustained eruptions. The new Etna paroxysm has caused a fallout of ash and dust on Catania and the airport of the Sicilian capital has been closed after the emission of the last VONA (Volcano Observatory Notice For Aviation) issued by the Etna Observatory of the INGV. Fortunately, in this case, no particular inconveniences have been reported for the inhabitants of the area.

According to VONA, the ash column that formed reached a height of 8000 meters above sea level and was transported by the winds towards East-Southeast, that is towards the Catania area. For this reason, the same aviation bulletin included the code redwhich ultimately led to the halting of flights departing and arriving fromCatania airportFrom a seismic point of view, small tremors were recorded at 3000 metres above sea level, linked to the volcanic tremor.

Obviously, given the intense volcanic activity that has recently affected Etna and Stromboli, one might wonder if there is some connection between the two Sicilian giants: the truth is that they are two volcanic systems. completely unrelated to each other and the fact that they are erupting in such a short space of time is the result of simple coincidence – as has already happened on other occasions in the past.