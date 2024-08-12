EU diplomacy chief Borrell: “Sanctions against Israel must be considered”

The European Union must consider imposing sanctions against Israel, in response to the violence of the attacks on the Gaza Strip and the extremist statements of the most radical members of the government in Tel Aviv. This is what Josep Borrell, the outgoing High Representative, believes, according to whom “sanctions must be on the agenda of our EU”.

In a post on X, the Spanish politician recalled that “while the world is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza,” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir “is calling for cutting off fuel and aid to civilians.” “Like Minister Smotrich’s sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes,” Borrell continued, who then urged “the Israeli government to distance itself unequivocally from these incitements to commit war crimes and I invite it to engage in good faith in the negotiations facilitated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire.”

Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, is the leader of the National Religious Party-Religious Zionism, and a resident of the illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. Earlier this week, his words caused controversy, with the minister candidly saying: “No one in the world will allow us to starve two million people to death, even if it is perhaps justified and moral to release” in order to free the hostages held since the Hamas attack on October 7. On these words, Borrell said he “supports the strong condemnation” expressed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

The latter said he was “shocked and dismayed” by Smotrich’s comments. The commissioner “condemned in the strongest terms these comments, which incite hatred against innocent civilians,” said his spokesman, Jeremy Laurence, stressing that “starving civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime.”

“This public statement risks inciting further atrocity crimes,” the spokesperson insisted, adding that “such statements, especially by public officials, must stop immediately” and “must be investigated,” first and foremost by the state concerned, namely Israel. “This is therefore an immediate call to the Israeli authorities to control this type of behavior. This is the first step. It is the responsibility of the Israelis,” Laurence said.