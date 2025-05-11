EU loans for weapons and MES still blocked by Italy

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Defense loans – The debate between the Member States on the Safe tool is stalled, proposed by the Commission to provide 150 billion of loans at subsidized rates to the countries that will request it to buy armaments. During the week, a meeting between the ambassadors was unable to find an agreement and now the ball passes to the finance ministers gathered on Tuesday 13 in the ECOFIN, even if a turning point is not expected. It is not clear in those who are really interested in these loans, but at the moment 16 countries have asked to activate the stability pact clause that allows you to spoil the expenditure roofs for investments in defense

European weapons – The question of the “Buy European”, of the origin of the weapons that can be bought with joint purchases and loans remains spiny, and the need not to favor too much the industries of some nations. Of the 150 billion that should be granted by the Commission at more advantageous conditions than the market ones (at least for most of the member countries), according to the proposal 65 percent must be intended for the purchase of weapons produced in the block.

Pressure to Italy on the MES – The Eurogroup returns to pressing Italy to approve the reform of the MES, the European stability mechanism. Of the twenty countries with the single currency, ours is the only one who has yet to give the formal green light awaited for years, because in Parliament there is no majority that supports it. At the meeting of the organism on Monday 12 in Brussels the Italian Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, will be invited to “inform” his colleagues on the state of affairs. The theme of the ratification by Italy of the MES reform has been repeatedly put in the agenda of the Eurogroup, without appreciable results.

What is MES – MES is an intergovernmental body of the euro area only established in 2012, which has the task of intervening in the financial crises by common resources that can be used in the event that a country is in difficulty, granting him loans to subsidized rates, in exchange for reforms, in order to prevent the “contagion” from spreading throughout the Eurozone. The use of the MES is not mandatory, but it must in the event that it is requested by the country itself, and hence the annoyance of Brussels against Rome so as not to want to give the go -ahead necessary to the reform. Our country had undertaken to approve it in the EU Council in January 2021, during the second Conte government.

The reform – One of the central points of the reform is the establishment of a backstop, a sort of financial parachute in the resolution fund for financial institutions, fueled with annual contributions in the banking sector. The purpose of the backstop is to avoid that national governments have to put your hand to the portfolio in case of credit crisis, making the crisis pay the banks themselves.

Other hot themes

The doge of agriculture – The Commission is preparing to present the third Omnibus package, the moderate version of Elon Musk’s doge that aims to simplify community legislation and cut costs. On Wednesday 14, vice -president Raffaele Fitto should list a wide review of the common agricultural policy (PAC) with the aim of reducing bureaucracy, lightening the environmental requirements and reducing the on -site inspections, but also creating greater incentives for farmers.

Growth in Trump’s time – Wednesday 14th the European Commission should also present its Spring Economic Forecasts. Economists are cutting Eurozone growth expectations after the 20 percent duties imposed by Donald Trump on EU exports, albeit partially paused. While the community executive tries to find an agreement, in the meantime we will see what their (difficult) forecasts are.

Commercial war – And the commercial relations with the United States will discuss the EU ministers of the trade that will meet on Thursday 15. The Commission hopes to be able to find an agreement with Trump to avoid the duties even if, as evidenced by the agreement signed by Washington with the United Kingdom, those of 10% basic seem destined to remain. However, Brussels has already prepared a list of US goods for a value of 95 billion which is ready to hit if the negotiations will not be successful.

European political community in Tirana – On Friday 16th the sixth summit of the European political community will be held in Tirana (Albania), with 47 leaders invited, including the heads of state and government of EU countries and non -members such as the United Kingdom, Ukrainian, Turkey, Switzerland and Western Balkans. The theme will be “a new Europe in a new world: unit – cooperation – common action”. After a plenary on safety and the future of Europe, the leaders will discuss in three tables on defense and democratic resilience, economic security and mobility and young people.

VAT for distance sales – Tuesday 13 the EU finance ministers will also try to reach an agreement in Ecofin on the proposal for the directive that changes the VAT rules for the distance of imported goods. The text provides that the suppliers (the online or sellers platforms that make sales at a distance) become responsible for the payment of VAT to the import, encouraging them to use the iSS single desk to simplify the tax obligations.

Albania to the vote – Today (Sunday 11) Albana goes to vote for the legislative elections. The outgoing socialist premier, Edi Rama, aims at his fourth consecutive mandate against his rival Sali Berisha, a right exponent at the head of an alliance of several opposition parties. The eyes of Italy are focused on the vote because a defeat of Rama could also blow up the agreements on migrants with our country.

Friendship between Germany and Israel – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday 12 in Berlin to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Tuesday 13 Steinmeier will fly with Herzog in Israel, where he will also meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Germany is the main ally of Israel in Europe and if so far the EU has not kept a hardest line with Tel Aviv for the war in Gaza, it has also been for the opposition of Berlin.

British weapons in Gaza – The London Alta Court on Tuesday 13 is called to express itself on a process intended by different NGOs against the British government, accused of violating international law by continuing to provide military components in Israel, in particular for the F-35 Jets, despite the risks of violations of human rights in Gaza. The case, also supported by Amnesty and Oxfam, aims to force the total suspension of weapons exports, already partially blocked by London in 2024. The verdict could have legal implications and internationally internationally level policies.

EU Parliament

Russian fertilizers – Wednesday 14 The International Commerce Commission will vote for the Commission’s proposal to introduce duties up to 100% on fertilizers imported from Russia and Belarus, with the aim of reducing EU dependence on these countries and limiting the revenues that could finance the aggression against Ukraine. However, European agricultural associations, including Coldiretti and Confagricoltura, express concern for the increase in production costs and the lack of alternatives of comparable quality.

Abuse on minors – The Civil Liberty Commission of the European Parliament will adopt its position on the proposal for revision of the rules against sexual abuse on minors, with particular attention to online crimes. The text also includes the deepfakes and contents generated by IA and introduces new measures to strengthen cross -border investigations and support for victims.

EU electrical networks – The Industry Commission, Research and Energy will vote on Tuesday 13th its recommendations on the resilience of European electricity networks. The text aims to strengthen the cross -border transmission capacity, better integrate renewables and modernize infrastructures to ensure system stability and efficiency.

Emissions and simplifications – The Environment Commission will express itself on Tuesday 13 on a proposal of the Omnibus I Package to simplify the carbon adjustment mechanism at the border. The text introduces an exemption threshold to 50 tons to reduce administrative charges to be paid by minor importers, looking for a balance between climatic efficacy and practicality for businesses. The Cbam, acronym of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanismimposes a duty on imports of high -intensity carbon goods, to prevent production from moving to countries with weaker environmental rules.

Recovery Fund – The financial statements and economic affairs will analyze on Tuesday 13 the implementation of the device for the recovery and resilience (RRF), with over 40% of the funds already paid. The deputies will evaluate the impact of investments and discuss the implications for the EU post-2027 budget.

New ethical body – The Constitutional Affairs Commission will vote on Wednesday 14 a modification to the Parliament Regulations to establish an interinstitutional ethical body. The new body will have to set common minimum standards, examine the self -assessments of the EU institutions and promote cooperation on public integrity.

Rural areas and cohesion – The Regional Development Commission will vote on Tuesday 13th the report of the Eurodepeututututa di Fratelli d’Italia Denis Nesci on how to strengthen rural areas through EU cohesion policy. The text offers measures to support young people, infrastructure, quality agri -food production, education, health, health, digital skills and transport connections.

Asylum and safe countries – The Civil Liberty Commission will examine the proposal of the European Commission on Monday 12 to strengthen the practical application of the concept of country of safe origin, a key tool to speed up the examination of asylum applications deemed unfounded. The proposal confirms that Member States will be able to continue to designate third countries at national level not included in the EU common list.