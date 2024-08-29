EU: “Sanction Israeli ministers”. Tajani puts the brakes on: “Unrealistic hypothesis”

Josep Borrell is pushing member states to approve sanctions against the most extremist ministers of the Israeli government. The High Representative of the European Union wants to punish the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, for violating international law. Borrell had already called in the past for sanctions against the two ministers of the executive of Benjamin Netanyahu after they publicly supported the expulsion of the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip and the policy of cutting off food, water and other basic necessities to civilians as a strategy aimed at obtaining the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas fighters.

The proposal

The issue will be discussed at the informal Foreign Affairs Council currently underway in Brussels, but member states are very divided on the point, with Italy openly opposed. “I have started the procedures to ask member states whether they consider it appropriate to include in the sanctions list some Israeli ministers who send unacceptable messages of hatred against Palestinians and proposals that clearly go against international law and incite to commit war crimes,” Borrell said upon arrival at the meeting, in which no official decisions will be taken, recalling however that in the final instance, “it is up to the member states to decide”.

EU diplomacy chief Borrell: “Sanctions against Israel must be considered”

Italy against

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a hypothetical period of unreality,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cut short. “We must try to resolve the problems, convince Israel to make choices that lead to a ceasefire in Gaza because that is the real priority. The theoretical recognition of Palestine and sanctions on Israeli ministers will not resolve the problem, this is not the right way to convince Israel to conclude an agreement in Cairo with the other parties,” Tajani added.

Ireland for the hard line

Other countries, including Ireland, are in favor of the hard line, saying that the war in Gaza “is essentially a war against the Palestinians, not just against Hamas”. “The level of civilian casualties and deaths is unthinkable. The famine” and the spread of “polio in Gaza is shocking, this must stop”, argued Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin, arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council.

“It is very clear to us that international humanitarian law is being violated. And I would like to raise this issue with my colleagues to underline that it cannot be ‘business as usual’, given the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories,” Martin continued, recalling that this opinion “requires states and international organisations, such as the EU, to examine relations with Israel in the context of the illegal occupation of the West Bank and Gaza.”

Tel Aviv diplomacy at work

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that his government “is working with friends in Europe to prevent the adoption of resolutions against Israel.” “The message we are sending is clear: in a world where Israel is facing threats from Iran and its terrorist proxy organizations, the free world must support Israel and not act against it,” the minister wrote in X.