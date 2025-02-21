“Europe alongside Ukraine: to defend freedom and democracy”, follow the direct

Three years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the office of the European Parliament in Italy, in collaboration with the Embassy of Estonia and that of Ukraine, organizes an event entitled “Europe alongside Ukraine: Defending freedom and democracy “to discuss the role of the European Union in the defense of the democratic regime, security and international law.

The event will open with the projection of the documentary “After the Rain: Putin’s Stolen Children as Home”, which denounces the illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors in the territories occupied by Russia, and which will be introduced by the Ambassador of Kiev Yaroslav Melnyk and from that by Tallin Lauri Bambus.

Following, a round table entitled “Europe alongside Ukraine to defend freedom and democracy”. Speakers: the vice-president of the European Parliament Pina Picierno and the MEP Salvatore De Meo (Ppe-Fi), the Ambassador of Poland, a country that presides over the EU Council, Ryszard Schnepf, the journalist of the Wall Street Journal and finalist of the Pulitzer Prize Yaroslav Trofimov (in connection), and ninth Mikhelidze, manager research at the International Affairs Institute (IAI).

The institutional greetings are entrusted to Carlo Corazza, director of the European Parliament office in Italy, and Elena Grech, deputy director of the representation in Italy of the European Commission. The meeting will be moderated by Christian Rocca, director of Linkiesta, who is the media partner of the event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=olgvbbb8l4ak