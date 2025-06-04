Europe prepares the return home of Ukrainian refugees

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, over 4.3 million Ukrainian refugees have been welcomed in the countries of the European Union. The prospect of the end of the war remains still difficult, but it is now considered a possible conclusion, and which is hoped to take place as soon as possible.

For this reason, the European Commission has decided to prepare a plan, which will now have to go into the scrutiny of Parliament and the EU council, for the gradual return of the Ukrainian refugees, a plan that includes interventions such as the creation of hub for the management of repatriations, but also temporary permit to allow refugees to return home to see if they feel safe, with the possibility of then returning to Europe.

“We will continue to help Ukrainians”

“Since 2022 we have provided protection to those who flee from the war of Russia against Ukraine and continue to do so. And together with Ukraine we are preparing the ground so that people can return and reconstruct their homes once they are sure,” said the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The first intervention is aimed at reassuring Ukrainians, however, that Europe does not intend to abandon them. For this reason, the temporary protection granted to people who escaped from Russian aggression, bringing it until March 4, 2027, from the current March 2026, is proposed to extend by one year. The measure will continue to guarantee the right of residence, access to the labor market, health care, education and adequate housing.

New status

Next to the extension, the Commission proposes a recommendation to start a gradual transition towards the end of temporary protection. Among the measures envisaged, there are first of all the transition to national or more stable national or EU status, such as residence permits for work, study, research or long -term residence.

Then there is the promotion of exploratory visits to Ukraine, to allow those who evaluate the return to inquire about the real situation in the country and finally the start of voluntary return programs is prepared, to be built in coordination with the Ukrainian authorities, taking into account the absorption capacity of the country and the needs of repatriated.

For vulnerable people or families with children, a certain flexibility is planned, for example allowing to remain until the end of the school year or until the conditions in Ukraine are no longer suitable to welcome them.

The hubs for repatriations

One of the main novelties is the creation of UNITY HUBS, information centers designed to help Ukrainians both in the integration path in the host countries and in the possible preparation for the return. The first center will open in Berlin in the summer of 2025, followed by others in Prague and Alicante. The centers, born on the initiative of the Ukrainian Ministry of National Unity, will be financed through the Fund, EU’s migration and integration (AMIF) and will be able to take on various forms: physical points, digital platforms, apps or other tools adapted to the local context.

A special correspondent

On a political level, the Commission will appoint a special correspondent for Ukrainians in the EU, in charge of facilitating the coordination between Member States, European institutions, international organizations and Ukrainian authorities. In support of the entire package of measures, Brussels has mobilized a significant endowment: from 2022 around 15 billion euros have been allocated to support the host countries, to which will be added another 4 billion between 2025 and 2027.